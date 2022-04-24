Monday
Summer School enrollment opens.
Edison Elementary — OSTP make-up sessions.
Eisenhower High — Bible study, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Senior meeting, 8:45 a.m.; Jostens delivery, 9 a.m. Senior CPR training, 10 a.m.; Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Graduation speech auditions, 2:35 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — OSTP MakeUps.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Native American Club, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — 3rd-5th Math OSTP; pre-k field trip to Kids’s Zone.
Eisenhower High — Blood drive, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lawton High — English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Graduation items delivered; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; Devin Bush and Eperone Taito will be signing Letters of Intent in the MHS cafeteria to play football for Beloit College in Wisconsin, 2:45 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary —3rd-5th OSTP Session 1 Math.
Whittier Elementary — 3/4/5 OSTP Math 1.
Wednesday
Administrative Assistant/Secretary Appreciation Day
Central Middle — FCA in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — 3rd-5th Math OSTP; kindergarten field trip to Elmer Thomas Park; student store open to all grades.
Eisenhower High — JROTC Awards Ceremony, 9:15 a.m.; cap and gown pick up, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; YAHL Healthy Youth at Lunch, 11:35 a.m.; Special Olympics Field Day fundraiser on the tennis courts and baseball field; Jazz Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Drama performance of “How to Kiss a Girl” at 7 p.m., donations only.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the gym.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 3rd-5th OSTP Session 2 Math.
Whittier Elementary — 3/4/5 OSTP Math 2.
Thursday
All City Spring Orchestra Concert at EHS, 7 p.m.
Central Middle — Special Ed Department Firo’s fundraiser; Spring Orchestra Concert at EHS, 7 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 5th Grade Science OSTP, Make-up OSTP sessions; 1st grade field trip to Elmer Thomas Park; student store open to all grades.
Lawton High — Drama performance for students of “How to Kiss a Girl”, $2, 10:05 a.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Spring Orchestra Concert at EHS, 7 p.m.
MacArthur High — JROTC Awards Ceremony, 7:30 a.m.; Azariah Jackson will be signing her Letter of Intent in the MHS big gym to play basketball for OBU, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Orchestra rehearsal at EHS (advanced class only), 5 p.m., concert at 7 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 5th OSTP Session 1 Science.
Whittier Elementary — 5 Science 1.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Military Child Luncheon at noon followed by a scavenger Hunt.
Central Middle — PTA popcorn/pickle sales at both lunches, $1.
Edison Elementary — 5th Grade Science OSTP, Make-up OSTP sessions; Principal Pals and Student of the Month awarded; student store open to all grades.
Freedom Elementary — Military Child Parade in the parking lot, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Lawton Virtual Academy enrollment, 1 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Oklahoma Day Celebration with visitors from the Museum of the Great Plains, Loyalty Farms of Duncan, the Lawton Rangers and Southwest Pony rides.
MacArthur High — Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 5th OSTP Session 2 Science.
Whittier Elementary — 5 Science 2......PURPLE UP.....
Woodland Hills Elementary — 4th grade check presentation from monthly Community Service project to Southwest Cancer Center; WH students who won the Spirit of Survival (large school division) will participate in the Bubble Run, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday
Show Choir to OKC Heartland Festival.