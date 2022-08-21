Monday
Edison Elementary — STAR assessments continue all week.
Eisenhower High — Key Club meets in room 234, 2:30 p.m.; Travel Abroad interest meeting — Japan, 6-7 p.m.
Lawton High — Science Club, 2:30-4 p.m; Social Studies Club, 2:30-4 p.m.; Table Top meeting in cafeteria, 3 p.m.; Class of 2025 Fashion Show fundraiser in the auditorium, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Whittier Wake-up for students every morning in the gym, 8:30 a.m.; breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m. daily.
Woodland Hills Elementary — 5th grade Cruz and Lawson to Starbase at Fort Sill this week.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — Native American Club meeting in room 253, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Primary Grade Level meeting with parents, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Student Council, 2:30-3 p.m.; English Club, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Aviation Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Chess Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3-5 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.; Wolverine Nation Affiliation Board meeting, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Meet the Highlanders football team; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — Picture Day in the auditorium all day; Travel Abroad interest meeting — England/Ireland/Scotland, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA meeting, 7-7:30 a.m.; Leadership Class meeting at the LRC, 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Academic Team practice 2:30-4 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Freshmen class meeting, 9:30 a.m.
MacArthur Middle — 8th grade panoramic picture taken, 1:45 p.m.
Thursday
Edison Elementary — G/T assessments begin.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Intermediate Grade Level meeting with parents, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Drama Club, 2:30-3 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 2:30-3 p.m.; Military Child meeting, 2:30-3 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35-4:30 p.m.
Life Ready Center — FFA Back to School Bash at the school farm on Lee Blvd., 3:30-5:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — MAC Fair for freshmen and new students; Open House, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday
Edison Elementary — Principal Pals, Golden Dustpan and Specials Class Awards.
MacArthur High — U.S. Navy recruiter in cafeteria (sign up required), 10:15-10:45 a.m.