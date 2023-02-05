Black History Month 2023
School Counselor Appreciation Week
Today
Lawton FFA and Masonic Lodge 183 Annual Pie Auction at the Life Ready Center, 702 Homestead Drive, noon.
Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee all week; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Individual and class spring pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High — Open Doors meeting, 8:30 a.m.; 10th grade class enrollment meeting, 3rd hour; Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; Pom/Cheer Clinic in the small gym, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Spring pictures taken today; eSports practice, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies, and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.; Highstepper Jazz & Hip Hop Clinic in the wrestling gym, cost is $25, 6-8 p.m.
MacArthur High — Open Doors, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.;National Honor Society, 2:30 p.m.; Meet the Highlanders boys soccer, 6 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast beginning at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym every morning at 8:30 a.m.; Book Fair, 7:45 a.m.; D.A.R.E. program for 5th grade students.
Tuesday
Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences, 4-7 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Valentine’s Day photos taken today; Roy Roderick from Lawton Animal Welfare here to pick up donations for the Lawton Animal Shelter from the Student Council sponsored drive, 10:30 a.m.
Central Middle — Partners’ Club, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Gateway Academy — Rescheduled from Jan. 31: Ralphie’s 10th Birthday Palooza! Donations for Lawton Animal Welfare still being accepted, 11 a.m.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.; Parent meeting for baseball, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; OK Promise Night.
Whittier Elementary — D.A.R.E. program for 5th grade students.
Wednesday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Valentine’s Day photos taken today.
Edison Elementary — Valentine’s Day photos taken today.
Eisenhower High — Rescheduled from Feb. 1, seniors will be signing Letters of Intent in the gym to play collegiate football, 2 p.m; African American and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Eagles’ Nest meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.; Sophomore Class Movie Night fundraiser, in the cafeteria, 5-7 p.m. Senior Leadership Chick-fil-A mobile order fundraiser, 5-9 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Junior Leadership Lawton Mentorship Day; LPS Leadership Chick-fil-A mobile order fundraiser, 5-9 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Last day for Book Fair.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Valentine’s Day photos taken today.
Thursday
Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences, 4-7 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Valentine’s Day photos taken today.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart for primary students.
Eisenhower Elementary — K/1st/4th grades visit Wax Museum.
Eisenhower High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Native American and Youth & Government Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 7:05 a.m.; Unified Club meeting, 7:10 a.m.; Military History/Leadership Class trip to General Franks Institute and Museum, 8 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club fundraiser starts; Senior ICAP Night.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA popcorn/candy orders taken today for delivery Friday.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Week assembly.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart for intermediate students; Principal Pals awarded.
Eisenhower Elementary — 2nd/3rd/5th grades visit Wax Museum.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Valentine’s Day parties.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
MacArthur High — SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Valentine’s Day parties.
Saturday
Central Middle — 6th/7th grades Academic Team Regionals in Harrah.
Lawton High — ACT, 7 a.m.