Monday

LPS closed for Labor Day, school will resume as normal on Tuesday.

Tuesday

LPSF teacher grant application window open through October 22. Central Middle — all money and forms due today from band fundraiser. Edison Elementary — fundraiser kicks off today and will run through September 21.

Lawton High — Scream Team meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal and Anime Club meetings 3 p.m.

Life Ready Center — Open House, 6-7 p.m.

Woodland Hills Elementary — book fair in library through September 16.

Wednesday

Edison Elementary — tornado drill.

Eisenhower Middle — Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 7:45 a.m. Lawton High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Central Middle — CMS band polo shirt forms and money due today. Eisenhower Middle — Academic Team practice, 2:55-4 p.m.

Freedom Elementary — Freedom Fun Run, 9:30 a.m.

Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Fencing Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 3 p.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary — campaign speeches by Student Council candidates during assembly.

Sullivan Village Elementary — PTA meeting in the auditorium, 6 p.m. Whittier Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone.

Woodland Hills Elementary — book fair arrives; PTA snack money due, snacks delivered tomorrow.

Friday

Edison Elementary — Principal Pals awarded.

Learning Tree Academy — cookie dough fundraiser kickoff today. MacArthur Middle — eSports meeting in library, 3:15-4 p.m.

MacArthur High — Drama Club meets, 2:30 p.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary — Grand Canyon University representatives here to present a program for teachers.

Woodland Hills Elementary — Patriot Day and remembrance of Welles Crowther the “Man in the Red Bandana” observed; 5th grade to Discovery Zone at Great Plains Tech Center, 12:30 p.m.