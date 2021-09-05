Monday
LPS closed for Labor Day, school will resume as normal on Tuesday.
Tuesday
LPSF teacher grant application window open through October 22. Central Middle — all money and forms due today from band fundraiser. Edison Elementary — fundraiser kicks off today and will run through September 21.
Lawton High — Scream Team meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal and Anime Club meetings 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Open House, 6-7 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — book fair in library through September 16.
Wednesday
Edison Elementary — tornado drill.
Eisenhower Middle — Fellowship of Christian Athletes, 7:45 a.m. Lawton High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — CMS band polo shirt forms and money due today. Eisenhower Middle — Academic Team practice, 2:55-4 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Freedom Fun Run, 9:30 a.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Fencing Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 3 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — campaign speeches by Student Council candidates during assembly.
Sullivan Village Elementary — PTA meeting in the auditorium, 6 p.m. Whittier Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone.
Woodland Hills Elementary — book fair arrives; PTA snack money due, snacks delivered tomorrow.
Friday
Edison Elementary — Principal Pals awarded.
Learning Tree Academy — cookie dough fundraiser kickoff today. MacArthur Middle — eSports meeting in library, 3:15-4 p.m.
MacArthur High — Drama Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Grand Canyon University representatives here to present a program for teachers.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Patriot Day and remembrance of Welles Crowther the “Man in the Red Bandana” observed; 5th grade to Discovery Zone at Great Plains Tech Center, 12:30 p.m.