Monday
Lawton High – Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy – End of Year classroom programs all week.
Tuesday
Title VI & JOM Indian Education Parent Committee Zoom meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Senior Panoramic photo in main gym, 10:30 a.m.; Student Council meeting in library, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – One Act Play performed by Drama at Regionals; Danquez Dawsey will be signing letter of intent to play basketball for UCO, 1:45 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary – PTA meeting to nominate/elect officers for next year, 5 p.m.
Tomlinson Middle – band/orchestra concert, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
LPS Junior Robotics Competition in the Dillard’s Courtyard at Central Mall, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Almor West Elementary – EMS Viking band visits, 9:15 a.m.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High – Mandatory graduation meeting in auditorium for practice, tickets and panoramic photo, 8:30 a.m.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary – Sonic Night fundraiser; Captain Wattage school-wide virtual field trip.
Edison Elementary – 5th grade Celebration at Elmer Thomas Park, 9:30 a.m.
Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Senior Day! breakfast in gym, 7:30 a.m.; awards in auditorium, 8:30 a.m.; Farewell assembly in auditorium, 1 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – Kindergarten Celebration, 9:30 a.m.; Pre-K Celebration, 10:30 a.m.; Snack Attack money due today.
Tomlinson Middle – athletic banquet.
Friday
Central Middle – 8th grade visits Lawton High.
Lincoln Elementary – school-wide Field Day.
Pat Henry Elementary – Pre-K/Kindergarten field trip; Snack Attack.
Tomlinson Middle -Raised by Wolves Field Day.
Saturday
Sports physicals for high school and middle school students only in LHS library, 8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Lawton Soccer Club Competitive Tryouts for children born 2003-2011, 11 a.m. Saturday or 3 p.m. Sunday at the Big Green Soccer Complex on SE Sharps Lane.