Monday
National Counselor Week and National FFA Week
John Adams Elementary – book fair open in library all week.
Central Middle – Student Council hosts DUDE. Be Nice Week, Compliment Day; Cougar Tribune meeting, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Academic Team, 2:30-4 p.m.; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Chess Club, 3:20 p.m.
Lawton High – Close Up trip.
MacArthur High – National Honor Society, ACT Prep, AAA Tutoring and Native American Club meetings, eighth hour.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Student Council Valentine Sucker Sale begins.
Whittier Elementary – STEM Night, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Valentine photos taken in library this week, $5; PTA meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
John Adams Elementary – Book Fair/STEM Family Night, 4-6 p.m.
Central Middle – DUDE. Be Nice Week, Encouragement Day; CMS Geography Bee preliminary, 8:45 a.m.; Coding Club, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:20-4:30 p.m.; CMS Geography Bee finals, 5:30 p.m.; 8th grade parent LHS pre-enrollment meeting in auditorium, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Drama Club, eighth hour; Robotics, 3:05-4:35 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Partner’s Club.
Lawton High – blood drive in small gym.
MacArthur High – US Air Force recruiters during lunch; Key Club and Poetry Out Loud, eighth hour.
Sullivan Village Elementary – 5th grade to MacArthur Middle; SV Ball Handler Team performs at Cameron University basketball game, 4 p.m.
Wednesday
National Counselor Appreciation Day
John Adams Elementary – Global Play/World Read Aloud Day.
Almor West Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:05 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.
Central Middle – DUDE. Be Nice Week, Gratitude Day; FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and World Read Aloud Day with teachers and students reading aloud to students/classmates throughout the day.
Eisenhower Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Academic Team, 2:30-4 p.m.; Archery in commons area and Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Coffee Club and FCA, eighth hour.
Eisenhower Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.
Freedom Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; UNT recruiter in library, sixth hour; KILT and GSA and Chemistry Club meetings, eighth hour; DeShaun Davis & Isaiah Passi signing football letters of intent in the library, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – FCA.
Pat Henry Elementary – Dollar for Denim Day & Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Washington Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:10 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.
Whittier Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Global Play Day, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Kids’ Heart Challenge Assembly, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday
Central Middle – DUDE. Be Nice Week, Appreciation Day; Young Men in Action and Military Child Club meetings, 8:05 a.m.; Drama Club, 3:15-4 p.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-5:30 p.m.; DUDE. Be Nice Dance in Cougar Plaza, 3:15-4:45 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:20-4:30 p.m.; STARBASE, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Dungeons & Dragons and GSA, eighth hour; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; fencing in commons area, 3:30-5 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Military Child Club, 3:15 p.m.
MacArthur High – National Red Day to promote heart health awareness, all wear red; MAC Robotics, AAA Tutoring, Academic Team and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour; Meet the Highlanders soccer meeting in the cafeteria, 6:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – African American Teen Conference in library.
Friday
Almor West Elementary – Bingo Night.
Central Middle – DUDE. Be Nice Week, Recognition Day; Seussical rehearsal and choreography practice, 3:15-5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Archery in commons area and Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Art Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Pep rally in the afternoon.
MacArthur High – High Five Friday, Student Council Valentine treats on sale during lunch; Fort Sill Aquatics Center recruiters seventh and eighth hours; Speech and Debate Club, eighth hours; JROTC Masquerade Ball at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center.
MacArthur Middle – Pre ACT for 8th grade.
Pat Henry Elementary – 3rd grade to the Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra concert at McMahon Auditorium.
Woodland Hills Elementary – 3rd, 4th and 5th grades to Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra concert at McMahon Auditorium, 9:30 a.m.; Big Kahuna prize party.
Saturday
Central Middle – Suessical rehearsal in auditorium, noon -6 p.m.
Eisenhower High – City of Lawton Jammin’ Juniors basketball in gym, 8 a.m.-noon.
Lawton High – ACT; Ethics Bowl in Oklahoma City.
MacArthur High – ACT here; Academic Team to State meet at Redlands Community College; MHS Archery tournament in the gym, 8 a.m.-3:15 p.m.