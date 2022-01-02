Monday
No school for students. In-service/professional day for teachers.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High: FCCLA meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High: English Club, Chess Club and Scream Team meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal; Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High: Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High: Josten’s in foyer at lunch for cap & gown and letter jacket orders, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle: FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High: Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; FCA meets, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High: FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle: FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Report cards go out today.
Eisenhower Elementary: Gentlemen and Generals G2 mentorship program meets.
Eisenhower High: Cameron University in foyer during both lunches; Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High: Math and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High: MHS Choir to OCDA All State festival in OKC through Saturday.
Friday
Eisenhower High: JROTC Adopt-a-Street clean up, 2nd hour; GSA and Anime Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.