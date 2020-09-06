Monday
Labor Day – NO SCHOOL today and all offices will be closed.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — ACTS Gifted/Talented program begins.
Central Middle – FCA in auditorium, 7:45 a.m.
Cleveland Elementary – CogAT testing continues.
Edison Elementary – school T-shirts orders being taken through Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Eisenhower Elementary – Snack Attack order forms go home.
Wednesday
Eisenhower Elementary – Snack Attack order forms and money due.
Eisenhower Middle – FCA Huddle in library, 8 a.m.
Lawton High – FCA in Thurman’s room, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High – Chemistry and GSA club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Lawton High – Math Club tutoring in library, 8th hour; Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Chemistry Club informational meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Almor West Elementary – student pictures taken today.
Cleveland Elementary – Hispanic Month celebrated through October 12.
Edison Elementary – student pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High – deadline today to pay the $39 fee for students taking the October 6 ACT Test.
Lawton High – Spirit Assembly, band parade to South Courtyard, 2:15 p.m., “Little” MAC Attack.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Red Bandana/Patriot Day, students will wear a red bandana to honor Welles Crowther, who became known as the Man in the Red Bandana, and the other heroes of 9/11.