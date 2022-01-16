Monday
No School in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Partner’s Club in library, 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower High — FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Pre-enrollment for 2022-2023 through Friday; English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club meets, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — 8th grade pre-enrollment for MHS in auditorium, 9:45 a.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Club Scrub, 1st hour; U.S. Army recruiters in foyer during both lunches; Military Child Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Junior Leadership Lawton Ft. Sill; choir at OMEA All State Festival through Saturday; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; choir at OMEA All State Festival through Saturday; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Native American Club meets in library, 7:55 a.m.; Lawton High ROTC here for 7th/8th grades in the auditorium, 8 a.m.; National Junior Honor Society meeting in the cafeteria, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and General mentorship program meeting.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Popcorn/pickle money due today for delivery on Friday.
Friday
Eisenhower High — Anime Club meets, 2:30 p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Color Guard practice, 5:30 p.m.; MHS winter band concert, 6 p.m.