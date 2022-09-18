Monday
Central Middle — Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Talk Like a Pirate Day.
Crosby Park Elementary — Fall Picture Day.
Edison Elementary — STAR Reading and Math progress monitoring all week; interactive art performance by the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma, PreK-2nd grades at 9:30 a.m. and 3rd-5th grades at 2:15 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime and Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; STOMP Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top and Leadership Club meetings, 3 p.m.; Cheer practice, 3 p.m.; Highstepper mini-clinic, 5 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Last week for the cookie dough fundraiser.
Life Ready Center — Lawton FFA Opening Ceremony and Greenhand Quiz contest, check in at 4:30 p.m. and contest begins at 5 p.m.
MacArthur High — Senior panoramic picture, 10 a.m.; K-Pop Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — 8th grade panoramic picture, 1:45 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast starts, 8:20 a.m.; Wake-up every morning in the gym at 8:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Go Gold coin drive to benefit St. Jude’s Hospital continues through Sept. 30.
Tuesday
Elementary parent/teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.
Central Middle — Partners Club meeting; 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime and Military Child Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Blood drive, 8 a.m.-noon.
Lawton High — Navy recruiters visit; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; STOMP practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.; Cheer practice, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Southwest Area COLT (Chapter Officer Leadership Training) Conference for Ag teachers, State FFA Officers and Lawton FFA Officers at Great Plains Tech Center all day.
MacArthur High — Senior panoramic delivery, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — Fall Picture Day; FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Academic Team and STOMP Team practices, 2:30 p.m.; Diabetic/EpiPen training, 2:30 p.m.; Cheer practice, 2:30 p.m.; Homecoming Assembly practice, 3:30-5 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Student Council Officer training at Marlow.
Thursday
Elementary parent/teacher conferences, 4-7 p.m.
Central Middle — NJHS meeting, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart and Student Store for primary grades; G/T placement testing.
Eisenhower High — Anime, 2:30 p.m.; GSA meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Science, Math and Military Child Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Homecoming Assembly practice, 5-10 p.m.
MacArthur High — K20 MSU visit for sophomores; Multicultural Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Fall Picture Day.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Poppin’ Popcorn fundraiser starts today and runs through Oct. 6.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Central Middle — Book Fair kick off in the library; PTO popcorn/pickle sales, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart and Student Store for intermediates.
Eisenhower High — Anime, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Homecoming Assembly in the auditorium, 10:10 a.m.; King and Queen will be crowned at 6:45 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.
Pat Henry Elementary — PTA Snack Attack.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Everyone wears gold colors today in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness.
Saturday
Lawton High — LHS band to Pauls Valley Marching Competition; Cheer OSSAA State Competition choreography practice, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Homecoming Dance in the main gym, 7-10 p.m.; GoLHS Lock In, 11 p.m. until 8:30 a.m.