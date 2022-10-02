Monday
School Custodian Appreciation Day
Fire Prevention Week
Benchmark testing for grades 1-5
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Central Middle — Spirit Week, Little Ms./Mr. Day; Spirit Walk, 9 a.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.; Partners Club meets.
Cleveland Elementary — Mexican Folkloric dancers performance, 2 p.m.; candy/popcorn sales in office this week.
Edison Elementary — Cookie dough fundraiser continues.
Eisenhower Elementary — LFD fire prevention presentation for PreK-2nd grades, 9:30 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime and Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — All-Region Honor Choir; Art and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; STOMP practice, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council meets, 3 a.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m. ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Choir to All Region Festival at First Baptist; Open Doors meeting in the auditorium, 8:30 a.m.
MacArthur Middle — Student Council candidates record their speeches today and tomorrow; Builders Club meeting, 3 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jag Junction open; 1st grade field trip to Jahn’s Pumpkin Patch.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast, 8:20 a.m. and Wake-up at 8:30 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary —1st grade field trip to the Pumpkin Patch, 9:20 a.m.
Tuesday
Middle School Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Almor West Elementary — Fall pictures taken today.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone at Great Plains Tech Center, 12:30 p.m.
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Fall Fun photo booth for students.
Eisenhower Elementary — Fall pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High — Anime and Military Child Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Youth and Government meets, 2:30 p.m.; PSAT math study session in the library, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Math Day Competition, 11:30 a.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; STOMP practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Picture retakes.
MacArthur High — Jostens presentation, seniors at 10:15 a.m. and juniors, 11 a.m.
MacArthur Middle — Pep rally, 2 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Jag Junction open.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE; Lawton Fire Department visits PreK/K/1st grades.
Central Middle — Mexican Folkloric Dancers performance, 3:45 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Fall Fun photo booth for students.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meets, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Leadership Class meeting, 10 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; ACT training for test administrators, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club meeting 2:30 p.m.; STOMP practice, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Field trip to the Pumpkin Patch.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; U.S. Army recruiters here during lunch; District Leadership at the LRC; Faculty vs. VB match, 1:30 p.m.; KILT meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Firo Night fundraiser for choir.
Thursday
Middle School Parent/Teacher Conferences, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Drive-In Movie Night, 4:40-6:30 p.m.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee, 8:30 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart/Student Store sales for primary.
Eisenhower High — Anime and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.; voter registration drive during both lunches; Youth and Government, 2:30 p.m.; PSAT English study session in the library, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — “Generation Why” assembly in the auditorium, 9:45 a.m.
Lawton High — Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; STOMP practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Orchestra All-Region auditions, 3:30-6 p.m.
MacArthur High — JROTC State Championship Banner Reveal Ceremony in the gym, 8 a.m.-8:35 a.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.; All Region Orchestra auditions, 3 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Student Council speeches, 8:05 a.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Last day for Poppin’ Popcorn fundraiser.
Whittier Elementary — 5th grade to Discovery Zone.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Parade of Stars assembly.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 3rd/4th grades to Frontier Days at Fort Sill, 9:30 a.m.
Central Middle — NJHS meeting in library, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Fall pictures taken today; 4th grade to Frontier Days.; BancFirst Money Sense lessons.
Edison Elementary — Snack Cart/Student Store sales for intermediates; Principal Pals awarded and Superhawk Super Award Day; 3rd grade to Frontier Days.
Eisenhower High — Homecoming assembly, 10:30 a.m.; mandatory Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.; Pumpkin Festival Carnival, 5-7 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — 3rd grade to Frontier Days.
Lincoln Elementary — Scholars of the Week recognized.
MacArthur High — Jostens here for orders; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Student Council elections.
Pat Henry Elementary — Snack Attack.
Whittier Elementary — 1st grade field trip to the Pumpkin Patch; 3rd grade to Frontier Days.
Saturday
Eisenhower High — Homecoming Dance, 8 p.m.
MacArthur High — Choir Car Wash fundraiser at Pat’s.