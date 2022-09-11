Monday
Lawton Public School Foundation, applications for the Teacher Grant are available at www.lawtonpsf.org. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30.
Central Middle — Academic Team meeting in library, 4 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Recess and Reading with Relatives, PK, 10 a.m.; KG, 11:20 a.m.; 1st ,10:30 a.m.; 2nd, 2:10 p.m.; 3rd, 12:45 p.m.; 4th, 1:10 p.m.; 5th, 11:55 a.m.; Student Council applications go home with 5th grade students.
Eisenhower Elementary — Cookie Dough and River City All Winter Collection fundraiser continues this week.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice 2:30 p.m.; Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Scholastic Book Fair open through Friday.
MacArthur High — Open Doors meeting in auditorium, 8:30 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Meet the Scots.
Whittier Elementary — Wake-up for students every morning in the gym, 8:30 a.m. Breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Patriot Day observing 9/11; Red Bandana Day honoring Welles Crowther, who saved at least 18 people by leading them out of the World Trade Center South Tower.
Tuesday
Lawton FFA Calf Fry and Silent Auction, 6 p.m. in the Prairie Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 902 W. Sheridan Road. Donations accepted for dinner; check or cash only.
Cleveland Elementary — Grandfriends Celebration for PreK-2nd, 10 a.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society meets, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — National Junior Honor Society meeting in Room 208, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — PTA general membership meeting, 5 p.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English Club, Aviation Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — UCO recruiter here, sign up required, 10 a.m.; Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Fall Picture Day.
Wednesday
Edison Elementary — Student Store and Snack Cart for primary grades.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Eagles’ Nest meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Pre-ACT testing in both gyms all day.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Pre-ACT for all 10th grade and accelerated 9th; Leadership Class meeting, 10 a.m.; 2022 Chin-Up Challenge vs. EHS presented by the U.S. Marine Corps in the school cafeteria during lunch; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Pre-ACT for all 10th grade and accelerated 9th; GSA; Chess & Gaming Club meets.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Book Fair ends today.
Thursday
Edison Elementary — Student Store and Snack Cart for intermediate grades.
Eisenhower High — Anime meeting, 2022 Chin-Up Challenge vs. LHS presented by the U.S. Marine Corps in the school cafeteria during lunch; 2:30; pep rally in gym, seventh hour.
Freedom Elementary — PTA Movie Night, 5 p.m.
Lawton High — Eagle Fry pep rally, 1:25 p.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Open House and Ice Cream Social, 5:30-7 p.m.
MacArthur High — Pre-ACT (virtual); speech at Demo Day Marlow; Art Club; MHS softball hosting Military Appreciation game at the softball field with free admission for military personnel, followed by a cookout and concert featuring the 77th Army Band. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with the game beginning at 5 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — PTA Basket Bingo, 5-7 p.m.
Friday
Virtual Day for Lawton Public Schools.
Lawton Public School Foundation breakfast fundraiser at Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road, 6-9 a.m. $10 per ticket.
Sullivan Village Elementary — SV Bingo Night, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Cops ‘n Kids Picnic at Elmer Thomas Park, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Cheer Clinic, 4-7 p.m.
Lawton High — OSSAA Cheer Competition Regionals.
MacArthur High — MHS Volleyball fundraiser at EZ-GO, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.