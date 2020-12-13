Monday
Central Middle – Holiday Sweater Day, wear a cute holiday sweater.
Eisenhower High – Jostens Cap and Gown and Class Ring orders taken today in the foyer, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Lawton High – Art Club meeting; Key Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – Walking in a Winter Wonderland, everyone wear furry fuzzy outerwear.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Grinchy Green Day, wear green.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Spirit Week — Holiday Headwear, wear your best holiday hat, antlers, etc.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Ugly Sweater Day.
Tuesday
Central Middle – Red and Green Day, wear as much red and green as possible; Academic Team practice after school.
Edison Elementary – students will have a surprise visitor from the North Pole today, 8:30 a.m.
Eisenhower High – National Honor Society meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Key Club; Drama presenting Kabuki.
MacArthur Middle – band concert in the commons area as students are arriving to school, 7:30 a.m.; Baby its Cold Outside, wear your favorite plaid and flannel.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Festive Frenzy, wear your favorite Christmas t-shirt.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Holiday Socks Day.
Wednesday
Central Middle – FCA; Holiday Sock Day.
Eisenhower High – Ugly Christmas Sweater Day; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; semester exams.
MacArthur Middle – Christmas Movie Day, dress like your favorite Christmas movie character.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Do You Wanna Build a Snowman? everyone wear a scarf.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Candy Cane Day, wear red and white
Thursday
Almor West Elementary – Holiday Crafts with Teachers in the morning; classroom parties in the afternoon.
Central Middle – Holiday Light up Day, wear lights to light the way; Academic Team practice after school.
Eisenhower High – semester exams, 2nd, 4th, 5th (1/2 of the test), 6th; Overwatch practice, 3-4 p.m.
MacArthur High – semester exams.
MacArthur Middle – Visions of Sugar Plums, wear Christmas themed appropriate pajamas.
Pioneer Park Elementary – I’m dreaming of a White Christmas, wear appropriate pajamas.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Ugly Sweater Day; Christmas door judging today with the winning class receiving a Pizza Hut pizza party.
Friday
Central Middle – Christmas Character Day, dress as your favorite Christmas character.
Eisenhower High – semester exams 1st, 2nd, 5th (1/2 of the test) 7th.
Lincoln Elementary – PJ Day, wear school appropriate pajamas; Christmas parties.
MacArthur High – semester exams.
MacArthur Middle – Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, wear your most outrageous, gaudiest Christmas themed sweater.
Pioneer Park Elementary – RED-y for the Break, all wear red.
Sullivan Village Elementary – PJ Day, wear school appropriate pajamas.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Pajama Day.