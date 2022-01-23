Monday
Lawton Public School Foundation’s Annual Change Challenge in schools this week; proceeds benefit LPS teachers and students.
Eisenhower High — African American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Bible study, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Spring pictures taken today.
Gateway Success Center/Lawton Virtual Academy — Ralphie the Canine’s 9th Birthday Palooza; Ralphie has requested students and the community collect items to be donated to Lawton Animal Welfare. Items collected will be accepted all week at the Douglass Learning Center.
Lawton High — Talent Show tryouts today; Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Partner’s Club in library, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Opposite Day.
Lawton High — Afternoon pep rally; English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal for winds only, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.; Gear Up Parent Night, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower High — FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; Special Olympics training, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Crosby Park Elementary — World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser kick off.
Edison Elementary — Primary student store/snack cart sales.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Anime Club Zoom meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA meeting, 7 a.m.; Academic Team, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal for jazz only.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the main gym, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Native American Club meeting, 7:55 a.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Picture day; Spelling Bee.
Edison Elementary — Intermediate student store/snack cart sales.
Eisenhower High — Anime meeting,2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Monthly assembly, 9:45 a.m.
Lawton High — Gear Up campus visit; Math Club, 2:30 p.m.; Poetry Out Loud competition, 2:30 p.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — JROTC Inspection in gym all day; MHS Winter Band Concert 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Edison Elementary — All school Student Store Day; 4th/5th Spelling Bee; Principal Pals and Students of the Month recognized; National Fun at Work Day, National Kazoo Day and National Lego Day.
Eisenhower High — Anime and GSA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Gateway Success Center/Lawton Virtual Academy — Ralphie the Caninie will be at the Douglass Learning Center to celebrate his birthday and pick up items donated to Lawton Animal Welfare, 11 a.m.
Lawton High — Top 5% Testers luncheon at Salas, 11 a.m.
MacArthur High — Speech & Debate to Norman North; National Honor Society donut sales; last day to purchase yearbook and get a name stamp on it; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.; Color Guard practice, 5:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Lawton High — Academic NAQT Tournament in the new wing, all day.
MacArthur High — Archery team to Altus Classic; Highlanderette Dance Clinic in big gym.