Monday
The Lawton Public School Foundation’s Annual Coin Challenge fundraiser to benefit Lawton Public Schools is going on in all LPS buildings this week. In addition, LPSF cookbooks are available for pre-order. These cookbooks have been created to replace funding lost from the cancellation of events due to the pandemic and are full of recipes from teachers, students and supporters of the LPSF. To show your support for our students and teachers please go to lawtonpsf.org and place your order today.
Almor West Elementary – World’s Finest Chocolate fundraiser going on now through Feb. 3.
Lawton High – Art Club and Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – District Academic Meet in library, 3 p.m.; band, choir, orchestra, girls basketball and cheer pictures taken in auditorium today.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Valentine pictures taken in the library through Friday.
Tuesday
MacArthur High – Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; faculty meeting; Y2L meeting.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the AM; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
6th-12th English Learner Parent Zoom meeting, 6:30-7 p.m. –follow link to meeting.
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/71664817974?pwd=T0ZuVjhqZTNERGI0VGdjbldkS080dz09
Crosby Park Elementary – spring pictures taken today.
Lawton High – Gentlemen of LHS, 7 a.m.
MacArthur High – Partner’s Club and Academic Team meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Eisenhower High – Coffee Club in room 137, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Drama Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Last day to purchase yearbook with personalization.
Whittier Elementary – Cardinal’s Popcorn online fundraiser begins and will run through Feb. 22.
Saturday
MacArthur High – Archery to Proper Games Shoot.