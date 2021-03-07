Monday
Math and Science Benchmark testing this week.
Eisenhower High – FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Students vs. Faculty Dodgeball tickets go on sale; Key Club and Art Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Texas Roadhouse Dine-in or Carryout soccer fundraiser, 4-8 p.m.
Tuesday
Lawton High – Student Council meets, eighth hour.
MacArthur High – ELL testing, Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the morning; parade send off for basketball players going to State, 1:10 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – Snack Attack forms due today.
Woodland Hills Elementary – 4th grade students will be donating pet supplies collected during their monthly community service project to Russell Anderson of the City of Lawton’s Animal Welfare Division, 2 p.m.
Thursday
Eisenhower High – Overwatch practice, 2:30-4 p.m.
Lawton High – Student Council applications due; Student vs. Faculty Dodgeball game (must have a ticket), seventh hour; Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Student Council election paperwork due today; Cheer/Dance tryout paperwork due to Shoemaker; last day to purchase a yearbook in person; Partner’s Club, and Multicultural Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary – Drive Thru STEM Night, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday
Virtual day for EHS, LHS and MHS.
Eisenhower High – LL/RL/SmashBros practice, 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Lawton High – ACT late registrations due.
MacArthur High – April ACT registrations due.
Saturday
MacArthur High – new session of Driver’s Education begins.
SPRING BREAK NEXT WEEK, SCHOOL WILL RESUME MONDAY, MARCH 22.