Monday
Central Middle — eSports tryouts begin today, there will be only one tryout day for each team.
Eisenhower Middle — eSports tryouts this week, see Mr. Patterson or Ms. Lyda for an application.
Lawton High — Highstepper practice every morning, 6:45-8 a.m.; Table Top Club, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — K Pop Club meets, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Carriage Hills Elementary — PTA sanctioning meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Central Middle — Band fundraiser kick-off.
Lawton High — Scream Team meets, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3-5 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club meets, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — Decals with Teachers event where teachers will be signing and putting decals on football helmets, in the commons area, 2:30 p.m.; JROTC Parent Meet & Greet, 5:30-7 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th grade JROTC cadets and parents are invited to the JROTC Parent Meet & Greet at EHS, 5:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — GSA in room 135.
Thursday
Lawton High — Senior Cohort meeting, 12:45 — 1:45 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35-4:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Art Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — First Parade of Stars morning assembly of the year; PTA popcorn and pickle sales.
Eisenhower High — Mayor Booker visits today in the library.
MacArthur High — Crochet Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m.