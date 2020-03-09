Monday
Central Middle — Pre-pay pictures taken today; Cougar Tribune, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-6 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team, 2:30-4 p.m.; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Chess Club, 3:20 p.m.
MacArthur High — ACT Prep, AAA Tutoring and Native American Club, eighth hour.
Washington Elementary — Science Fair projects due.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Cougar Blood Drive in library, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Coding Club, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Seussical choreography review, 3:15-6 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:20-4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High — U.S. Army recruiter here during lunch periods; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Drama Club, eighth hour; Robotics, 3:05-4:35 p.m.; Fencing, 3:30-5 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th grade field trip to USAO in Chickasha.
MacArthur High — Senior class meeting, third hour; Fort Sill Aquatics recruiters here; NHS Peer Tutoring at Pioneer Park, 3 p.m.; Key Club, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle — 6th grade Strings Solo Contest at Tomlinson Middle, 4 p.m.; Academic Awards Ceremony in auditorium, 6 p.m.
Washington Elementary — Science Fair projects to be set up.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.; International Club, 3:20-4 p.m.; Seussical choreography review, 3:15-6 p.m.
Eisenhower High — MACU Choir Contest; U.S. Army recruiter here during both lunches; senior Gracie Trogdon signs to play golf for Tabor University, 2 p.m.; Esports and Archery, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Academic Team, 2:30-4 p.m.; Coffee Club and FCA, eighth hour.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 8 a.m.; 8th grade field trip to USAO in Chickasha.
MacArthur High — Choir hosts OSSAA Contest at Central Middle; Student Council to District 3 Convention in Cache; Robotics to First Inspires Robotics Competition in OKC through Saturday.
MacArthur Middle — FCA.
Washington Elementary — Science Fair judging.
Thursday
LPS Annual Battle of the Books at Cameron University Aggie Gym, 9:45 a.m.
Sodexo LPS Future Chefs Challenge — 10 finalists will be preparing their recipes in the Lawton High School cafeteria starting at 2 p.m.
Central Middle — Final day to vote for the Sequoyah Book Award; Partner’s Club, 7:50-8:20 a.m.; Young Men in Action, 8 a.m.; FCA Bible Study, 8:05 a.m.; Faculty vs Students basketball game, 2:30 p.m.; History Club, 3:15-3:45 p.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-6 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — YMIA Color Run, 1:45 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Dungeons & Dragons and GSA meetings, eighth hour; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Fencing, 3:30-5 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th grade field trip to USAO in Chickasha; Military Child Club, 3:15 p.m.; school dance.
Lawton High — Parent event with national award winning teacher and speaker R. Keeth Matheny in library, 6:30-8 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Glow Run.
MacArthur High — Show Choir to OKC; OU presentation for juniors during second hour; cheer/dance tryout registrations due to Shoemaker; Mac Robotics, AAA Tutoring and Partner’s Club, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle — SPED vs APLAS basketball fundraiser, 2 p.m.
Tomlinson Middle — Performance of the "Wizard of Oz," 1:30 p.m.
Friday
In-Service Professional Day — NO SCHOOL for students.
Central Middle — Open Doors 7th grade field trip to Metro Technology Aviation Campus and IFLY Indoor Skydiving.
Eisenhower High — National Honor Society to Six Flags Over Texas.
MacArthur High — Speech/Debate Team to OSSAA Regionals today and Saturday.
Saturday
MacArthur High — New session of Driver’s Education begins.
Spring Break — March 16-20. No school for students and all LPS offices will be closed. School will resume March 23.