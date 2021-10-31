Monday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Food drive begins and runs through Nov. 10.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales, order all week for delivery on Friday, $1 per cup.
Cleveland Elementary — Student of the Month recognition.
Edison Elementary — Book fair open all week in the library.
Eisenhower Elementary — Book fair open all week in the library.
Eisenhower High — Student Council Bundt Cake sales all week. African American Club and FOTW meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary— Book fair open all week in the library.
Lawton High — Annual Lawton AMBUCS Pancake Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. Art, Science and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m. Table Top Club meets, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — National Geographic Giant Traveling Map of the Solar System in the gym through Nov. 12.
MacArthur High — Choir fundraiser with Texas Roadhouse continues all week. MHS Spirit Week. Red Tulip Project donations/collections through Friday.
MacArthur Middle — Scholastic Book Fair in library all week, 8 a.m.-2:55 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Book fair open all week in the library.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Booster Club and Winter Basketball sign-ups in auditorium, 5:30-7 p.m.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — 2nd grade field trip to the Pumpkin Patch.
Central Middle — Partner’s Club in the library in the morning. Academic Team practice, 3 p.m. Walk and Talk for Military Child Club.
Edison Elementary — 1st grade field trip to the Pumpkin Patch. Cameron Early Childhood math class visits pre-k through 3rd grades. Family Fall Fun Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Evening shopping for families at the book fair, 3:45-5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Student Council blood drive in library, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. U.S. Marine recruiters in the main foyer during both lunches. Fashion Design class collaboration with Allure Bridal. FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Yearbook Club meets.
Lawton High — Jostens presentation for senior items, 9 a.m. English Club and Scream Team meetings, 2:30 p.m. Band rehearsal and Anime Club meeting, 3 p.m. LHS Senior Bonfire, 5:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Home Sweet Highlanders Spirit Week hallway decorating, 6:45 a.m. Special Olympics Bottle Auction, 6-7 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — School picture retakes.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High — Jostens in lobby for cap & gown, class ring and letter jacket orders, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m. Student Council, 3 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — MCEC parent meeting in library, noon.
Lawton High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Military Child Club in the big gym, 7:30 a.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Evening shopping for families at the book fair, 3:45-5:30 p.m. Gentlemen and Generals mentorship program, 5-6 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Partner’s Club, 7:45 a.m. Filmmaking Club, 3 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Pre-k field trip to the Pumpkin Patch. MHS JROTC Delta Company will do a flag presentation explaining facts about the flag to 1st grade students today and tomorrow, 10:30 a.m.
Lawton High — Science Club, 2:30 p.m. Math Club, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Coats for Kids delivery.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 3rd grade field trip to Snider Family Exotics.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money due for items delivered Friday. Booster Club and Winter Basketball sign-ups in auditorium, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday
Eisenhower High — Anime Club and GSA meetings, 2:35 p.m.
Lawton High — Jostens representatives in the main foyer.
MacArthur High — JROTC Delta Company will do a flag presentation explaining facts about the flag to 1st grade students at Freedom Elementary, 10:30 a.m. Speech/Debate to Westmoore. Pep rally. Drama Club, 2:30 p.m. Football Senior Night, 7 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Picture day. Annual Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — 1st grade field trip to Snider Family Exotics.
Saturday
ESports Super Smash Bro Tournament held at EHS.
Eisenhower High — Student Council officers to State Convention in Del City.
Lawton High — Library Book Sale fundraiser, thousands of used books will be available for any donation amount. Park in the east parking lot off Northwest Ferris Avenue and enter through Media Center doors. Band to All Region/All State 1st Round competition, 8 a.m. LHS Fall Festival, 6-8 p.m.