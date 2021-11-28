Monday

Carriage Hills Elementary — Picture retakes today.

Central Middle — Nothing But Bundt Cake fundraiser kick off; choir rehearsal and Chess Club meets, 3 p.m.

Edison Elementary — Santa Elf Shop open all week for shopping; no snack cart this week.

Lawton High — Art, Science and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top Club meets, 3 p.m.

MacArthur High — Student Council, 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan Village Elementary — Viking of the Month assembly.

Tuesday

Lawton High — English and Chess Club meetings; band rehearsal and Anime Club, 3 p.m.

MacArthur High — Great Plains Tech Center Showcase for juniors, 1 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.

Whittier Elementary — CherryDale fundraiser pick up, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday

Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.

Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.

Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.

Thursday

Central Middle — CMS Winter Concert by choir, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen & Generals meet.

Eisenhower Middle — Filmmaking Club, 3 p.m.

Lawton High — Math and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.

Learning Tree Academy — Cookie dough arrives today, pick up is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MacArthur High — Yearbook organization pictures.

Pioneer Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.

Friday

Central Middle — OU Men’s Festival; Science Club trout fishing; Cougar Coffee Cart sales delivered.

Cleveland Elementary — Pictures with Santa.

Edison Elementary — Student Council and Mrs. Moore to Cancer Center to present Coins for a Cause check; November Student of the Month and weekly Principal Pal awarded.

MacArthur High — Speech/Debate to Choctaw; Choir Christmas caroling; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.

Saturday

All-State 2nd round band auditions and finals.

JROTC Drill Meet at Southlake, Texas.

Recommended for you