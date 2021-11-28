Monday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Picture retakes today.
Central Middle — Nothing But Bundt Cake fundraiser kick off; choir rehearsal and Chess Club meets, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Santa Elf Shop open all week for shopping; no snack cart this week.
Lawton High — Art, Science and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top Club meets, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Viking of the Month assembly.
Tuesday
Lawton High — English and Chess Club meetings; band rehearsal and Anime Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Great Plains Tech Center Showcase for juniors, 1 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — CherryDale fundraiser pick up, 4-6 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.
Thursday
Central Middle — CMS Winter Concert by choir, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen & Generals meet.
Eisenhower Middle — Filmmaking Club, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Math and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Cookie dough arrives today, pick up is from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
MacArthur High — Yearbook organization pictures.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.
Friday
Central Middle — OU Men’s Festival; Science Club trout fishing; Cougar Coffee Cart sales delivered.
Cleveland Elementary — Pictures with Santa.
Edison Elementary — Student Council and Mrs. Moore to Cancer Center to present Coins for a Cause check; November Student of the Month and weekly Principal Pal awarded.
MacArthur High — Speech/Debate to Choctaw; Choir Christmas caroling; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Santa Shop open.
Saturday
All-State 2nd round band auditions and finals.
JROTC Drill Meet at Southlake, Texas.