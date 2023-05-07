MONDAY
End of year testing this week.
Teacher Appreciation Week.
Carriage Hills — D.A.R.E. Presentation Assembly for 5th grade.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets every day, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop Club, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Spring Choir Concert, 7 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — 1st grade to Medicine Park Aquarium.
Tuesday
Showcase for elementary students at McMahon Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Central Middle — Art Club, 3 p.m.
Cleveland Elementary — Field Day, intermediate classes in the morning and primary in the afternoon.
Eisenhower High — Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors, 8:25 a.m.; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.; band Pops Concert, 6:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — MHS JROTC Color Guard and Drill Teams will be recognized for their State Championships by Mayor Booker at Lawton City Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — All City Spring Concert, 6 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — D.A.R.E. Presentation/Assembly for 5th grade students.
Wednesday
School Nurse Appreciation Day.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Fun Day.
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower High — AP BIO exam.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — PreK programs,10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; 5th grade visits Central Middle, 1:15 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Raiders store open.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop Gaming, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Games Galore, primary in the morning and intermediate in the afternoon.
Thursday
Showcase for elementary students at McMahon Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Talent Show.
Eisenhower High — GSA meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — PreK program, 10 a.m.; Robotics Club, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Science and Math Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Speech/Debate team meeting, 2:35 p.m.
Lawton Virtual Academy — LVA 3rd grade students will be participating in a Wax Museum of historical figures in the Douglass Learning Center cafeteria, 9 a.m.
MacArthur High — Senior Breakfast, 7 a.m.; Senior Walk, 8:15 a.m.; Senior Farewell, 1:30 p.m. Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Orchestra performance during Scot Talk, 7:45 a.m.; Vocal Music Concert, 6 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG Junction for primary; AR Bingo party.
Pioneer Park Elementary — 5th grade zoo field trip.
Whittier Elementary — Showcase performance.
Friday
Virtual Day for LPS students; students work from home and teachers will be available online.
Central Middle — PTO Dance, 6 p.m.
Lawton High — Senior Field Day.
MacArthur High — Senior Awards, 9 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Retirement party for Larue Dabney and Linda Capuccio in the library, 2-4 p.m.
Saturday
LPS is hosting an Esports tournament at the Arts for All festival, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. May 14 at the 4th street performance tent.