MONDAY
Lawton Public School Foundation Change Challenge all week.
Central Middle — Special Olympic $1 Polar Bear fundraiser all week; Cougar Coffee sales all week; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3:00 p.m.
Eisenhower High — 9th grade class meeting, 3rd hour; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Poetry Out Loud, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — 5th grade to STARBASE.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast starts at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym every morning.
TUESDAY
Central Middle — Partners Club meets, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Pep rally, 1:55 p.m.; Youth & Government meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Eisenhower High — African American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Chess Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Spring pictures taken today.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Poetry Out Loud competition, 8:45 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Great Plains Tech Center interviews; senior Alayna Vines will sign her Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Bethel College in Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Eisenhower High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — PTA New Year New Me picture fundraiser; G2G meets, 5:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club meets, 7:10 a.m.; Science, Math and Military Child Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Gentlemen of LHS, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Popcorn/Candy sales today for delivery tomorrow.
FRIDAY
Eisenhower High — Great Plains Tech Center interviews in the library.
Freedom Elementary — Freedom Monthly assembly, 9:30 a.m.; Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Multicultural Week Parade of Nations, 10 a.m.
MacArthur High — Mr. MHS assembly and crowning, 10:15 a.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Snack Attack; JAG assembly, 2:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
LPS Blood Bowl Challenge sponsored by Arvest Bank in the Cameron University McCasland Ballroom, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lawton High — Academic Team to Rose State College.
MacArthur High — Winter Wonderland semi-formal dance in the gym.