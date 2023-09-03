MONDAY
School holiday
TUESDAY
Carriage Hills Elementary — Picture Day; Book Fair, today and through Friday.
Crosby Park Elementary — Spirit shirts on sale in the office for $15. Longhorn Club Choice fundraiser continues through 9/11, with proceeds used in CPE to directly benefit students and staff. Contact the office for more info.
Edison Elementary — Picture Day.
Eisenhower Elementary — School Store fundraiser kicks off.
Eisenhower High — Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — World’s Finest chocolate bar sale continues through Sept. 21.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Deadline to turn in RSVPs for Grandparents Day
WEDNESDAY
Continuous Professional Development at the LRC: Secondary Staff 3:15-4:05 p.m., Elementary Staff 4:15-5:05 p.m.
National Read a Book Day
Crosby Park Elementary — State Rep. Daniel Pae will visit and read to students as part of Oklahoma Ag in the Classroom and to celebrate National Read a Book Day.
Freedom Elementary — Boosterthon Fun Run taking place all morning.
Lincoln Elementary — Boy Scout meeting for those interested in scouting.
MacArthur High — Yearbook photos taken today; GSA and KILT meetings, 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY
Almor West Elementary — AWE popcorn fundraiser kicks off.
Central Middle — Military Child Club in the auditorium, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — Popcorn/Pickle orders due today for delivery Friday.
Eisenhower Elementary — Dress Like a Pirate Day to kick off Accelerated Reader.
Eisenhower High — GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.; fencing in the auditorium, 3-5 p.m.
Lawton High — Math Club, 2:35 p.m.
MacArthur High — Open Doors, 1:45 p.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money collected today for delivery tomorrow; Grandparents Day Celebration, Pre-K/ 2nd/4th grades; Family Night at the Book Fair, 4-6 p.m.
FRIDAY
Almor West Elementary — Parade of Stars assembly, 8:55 a.m.; Grandparents/Grandfriends Day Celebration, 9:15-10:30 a.m.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Grandfriends Day celebration with games and rock painting.
Crosby Park Elementary — Weekly D.A.R.E program for 5th grade starts today, 10-10:30 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Reading with Relatives event today for all grade levels.
Eisenhower Elementary — Snack Attack items for sale; Picture Day.
Lawton High — Scream Team theme — USA; MAC Attack pep rally, 1:45 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Grandparents Day Celebration.
MacArthur High — Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Grandparents Day Celebration, K/1st/3rd/5th grades.
SATURDAY
Cops ‘n Kids Picnic at Elmer Thomas Park, free food, door prizes, police car rides/demonstrations and fun, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Girl Scouts of Lawton informational and sign up meeting for students K-12 at Lawton Public Library, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.