Monday
Teacher Appreciation Week
Eisenhower High – FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – “Lei” it all out – our faculty rocks, gift delivery during 2nd hour; National Honor Society meeting; National School Principals’ Day celebrated.
Pat Henry Elementary – Book fair open in library all week.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High – AP Calculus A/B test in the a.m.
MacArthur High – Turtley Awesome Tuesday – lunch in the library; Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village – Teacher Appreciation Day celebrated.
Wednesday
Eisenhower High – AP Literature test in the a.m.; AP Physics test in the p.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; O’fish-ally the best!, gift delivery during 3rd hour; junior class meeting, 4th hour; baseball signings in the MHS library, 2:30 p.m., Tony Puccino will sign to play at Rose State and Colby Flood will sign with Cameron.
Pat Henry Elementary – class pictures taken today and tomorrow.
Thursday
Eisenhower High – AP U.S. History test in the a.m.; AP Computer Science A test in the p.m.; Overwatch practice.
MacArthur High – Tiki-riffic Thursday, gift delivery during 3rd hour; choir concert, 9:10 a.m. and 11:10 a.m.; Student Council Celebration, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – snack money due.
Friday
Virtual Friday for all high school students.
Crosby Park Elementary – Talent Show.
Edison Elementary – Edison’s pen pals from Langston University come for an in person visit.
Eisenhower High – AP Chemistry test in the a.m.; AP Euro History test in the p.m.; RR/LL/Smash Bros practice, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy – Oklahoma Fun Day with farm animals and a picnic beginning at 9 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – PTA snacks delivered today.
Saturday
MacArthur High – Driver’s education.