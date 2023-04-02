Monday
Month of the Military Child
National Assistant Principal Week
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club and Military Child Club meetings, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Book Fair here all week; STAR testing through April 18; Lyric Theatre performance for grades 3/4/5, 10 a.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Career Dress Up Week — wear EMS colors purple, white, and yellow; PTA meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets every day all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Clap In for students, 8:30 a.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — All wear purple to celebrate Military Child Month.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies, and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; Student Council, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop gaming, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring and Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Open Doors, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society, 2:30 p.m.; Parker Henry will be signing his letter of intent in the cafeteria to wrestle for Ouachita Baptist and Calvin Moon will be signing to wrestle for University of Pikeville, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — School pictures taken today.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast begins daily at 8 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym; DARE program today and tomorrow for 5th grade.
Tuesday
National School Librarian Day
Central Middle — Partners Club, 7:45 a.m.; Art Club and Military Child Club meetings, 3 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Spring Easter photos taken today; Family Night at the Book Fair.
Eisenhower Elementary — College/Trade School Color Day, wear college/trade school gear.
Eisenhower High — ACT test today; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — National Junior Honor Society Induction and Academic Awards, 6 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:45 p.m.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.; National Honor Society Induction, 6 p.m.
MacArthur High — Choir OSSAA State Choral Contest at OCU today and tomorrow; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — 5th grade field trip.
Wednesday
Paraprofessional Appreciation Day
Almor West Elementary — Pre-K-2nd grades field trip to Stephen Fite Welcome to the Jungle concert.
Central Middle — FCA Huddle, 7:45 a.m.; Academic Letters and Bars presentation in the auditorium, 9:30 a.m.; Military Child in the library, 11:15 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.
Edison Elementary — Pre-K and kindergarten to Stephen Fite concert; snack cart sales for all grades today.
Eisenhower Elementary — Dress Your Job Day, dress as what you want to be when you grow up.
Eisenhower High — African American and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Leadership meets, 10 a.m.; Academic Team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Field trip to Stephen Fite concert.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, KILT, and Tabletop gaming, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Eisenhower Elementary — Tackle Your Dreams, wear appropriate pajamas.
Eisenhower High — GSA, Military Child, and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Military Child Club donut fundraiser; Purple Up Assembly, 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Academic Team to the University Academic Interscholastic Competition at USAO; Choir OSSAA State Choral Contest at OU; Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:35 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Speech/Debate Team meeting, 2:35 p.m.; Highstepper Showcase in auditorium, 7 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Bingo Night, dinner from 5:30-6 p.m. with Bingo from 6-7 p.m.
MacArthur High — Military Child Appreciation Day; Spring Pep Rally, Art Club, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary — 3rd grade Christmas in April music program.
Friday
No school, in observance of Easter. April 10 will be Remote Learning Day.