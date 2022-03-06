Monday
Benchmark testing in elementary schools this week.
On-line enrollment for Pre-K is open.
Eisenhower High — Student vs. Faculty Dodgeball in the gym, 1:45 a.m.
Lawton High — Indian Education Letterman jacket fitting, 1 p.m.; Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Fort Sill Aquatics recruiters here during both lunches; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Eisenhower High — Student Talent Show in the auditorium, 10 a.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary — Bloodmobile here for blood drive.
Lawton High — ACT, 7:30 a.m.; Open Doors meeting, 8:25 a.m.; English Club, Ethics Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; National Honor Society, 2:30 p.m.; Anime Club, 3 p.m.; Wolverine Nation affiliation meeting, 3:30 p.m.; LHS Band Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle — FCA in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Hawks Student Store open for primary grades.
Eisenhower High — BEAK Week closing ceremony with presentation to Lawton Food Bank, 11 a.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Pre ACT for all 10th and accelerated 9th grade students; GSA, 2:30 p.m
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the main gym, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee deliveries, 8:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Hawks Student Store open for intermediates.
Freedom Elementary — Nat Chaitkin presentation courtesy of the Oklahoma Arts Council.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS meeting, 7:05 a.m.; Pre ACT, 7:30 a.m.; Cheer/Dance sign up deadline; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band leadership interviews, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Cheer/Dance sign up deadline.
Friday
Central Middle — PTO Popcorn/Pickle sales during both lunches, $1.
Edison — Principal Pals awarded; Hawks Student Store open for all grades.
Lawton High — 2022 Drum Major auditions, 3 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Glow Run.
MacArthur High — Sophomore field trip to Cameron University; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.; ROTC Street Clean-Up, 2:30 p.m.
Next Week
Spring Break March 14-18. Classes will resume March 21.