Tuesday

Almor West Elementary – Drugs Destroy Dreams, wear pajamas.

Carriage Hills Elementary – Use your Head, Don’t do Drugs, wear crazy hair or hat.

Central Middle – Tie up Drugs, wear tie-dye clothes and accessories.

Crosby Park Elementary – Sock it to Drugs, wear crazy socks; LPSPD Officer Tillman and Coco from the K-9 unit here for demonstration.

Eisenhower Elementary – Too Smart Tuesday, wear glasses, suspenders, bow tie, etc.

Lincoln Elementary – Crazy Socks Day.

MacArthur High – senior portrait make-ups, faculty and student re-takes, 8 a.m.-12 noon; Key Club, eighth hour.

MacArthur Middle – Follow your Dreams, wear pajamas; re-takes for yearbook, 7:55 a.m. until 12 noon in library.

Pioneer Park Elementary – Super Hero’s Save the Day, wear a superhero outfit or shirt.

Ridgecrest Elementary – Be Brilliant, Keep your Dreams in Focus, wear favorite college team shirt.

Whittier Elementary – Twinning Tuesday – students plus a friend will wear matching clothes to support each other being drug free.

Woodland Hills Elementary – Use your Head, Don’t Use Drugs, wear a crazy hat or hair.

Wednesday

Almor West Elementary – My Future is Bright, everyone wear shades/sunglasses.

Carriage Hills Elementary – Sock it to Drugs, wear crazy socks.

Central Middle – Pink OUT for breast cancer awareness, wear pink.

Crosby Park Elementary – Wild about being Drug Free, wear crazy hair.

Eisenhower Elementary – Wacky Feet Wednesday, wear mismatched shoes/socks.

Eisenhower High – Fencing, 3-5 p.m.; Military Child Club, eighth hour.

Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; picture re-takes, 9 a.m.; Student Council meeting, eighth hour.

Lincoln Elementary – wear your favorite team shirt.

MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the p.m.; GSA, eighth hour.

MacArthur Middle – Drugs are Never in Style Decade Day, 6th grade 60’s, 7th grade 70’s and 8th grade 80’s.

Pioneer Park Elementary – Lei off Drugs, wear Hawaiian or beach themed clothing.

Ridgecrest Elementary – Sock it to Drugs, wear crazy socks.

Whittier Elementary – War-Winning Wednesday, wear red, white and blue to win the war on drugs; Cub Scout sign up for boys and girls at the Scout Service Center, 630 NW Cache Road, 5 p.m.

Woodland Hills Elementary – Don’t Get Caught Sleeping, Say No to Drugs, wear pajamas.

Thursday

Almor West Elementary – I am a JEAN’us, I’m Drug Free, wear jeans.

Carriage Hills Elementary – Shade out Drugs, wear your favorite shades.

Central Middle – Throwback Thursday Decade Day.

Crosby Park Elementary – Smarties choose to be Drug Free, wear crazy hat.

Eisenhower Elementary – Crazy Hair Thursday, wear crazy hair.

Lawton High – Parent University, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Elementary – Camo Day.

MacArthur High – Red Spirit Day; Academic Team and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour.

MacArthur Middle – Lei off Drugs, tropical/island theme dress day.

Pat Henry Elementary – Drive-thru Trunk, Treat and Read, 4-5:30 p.m., students will receive a treat and a book. Participants must stay in vehicle.

Pioneer Park Elementary – We’re Crazy about being Drug Free- wear crazy hair.

Ridgecrest Elementary – Be Vibrant and Outshine Drugs, wear bright/neon color clothes.

Whittier Elementary – Throwback Thursday, students dress from the 60’s, 70’s or 80’s and say Peace-Out to drugs.

Woodland Hills Elementary – Too Smart to Start, wear your best Nerd clothes.

Friday

Almor West Elementary – You have the Power to be Drug Free, everyone dress as your favorite superhero.

Carriage Hills Elementary – My Character is TOO Great for Drugs, dress as your favorite storybook character.

Central Middle – Character Day, we have a story to tell.

Cleveland Elementary – Book Character Parade.

Crosby Park Elementary – My Character Counts, dress as your favorite book character; fall parties.

Edison Elementary – Dress as your favorite book character.

Eisenhower Elementary – Super Hero Day, dress as your favorite super hero; LPSPD Officer Tillman and Coco from the K-9 unit here for demonstration during PE classes.

Eisenhower High – Anime Club, eighth hour.

Hugh Bish Elementary – Pumpkin Palooza.

Lincoln Elementary – wear Lincoln shirt or red shirt.

MacArthur Middle – Team up against Drugs, wear your favorite team gear/jersey.

Pat Henry Elementary – students to the Pumpkin Patch in the kindergarten courtyard, 9:30 a.m.

Pioneer Park Elementary – Character Counts, dress as your favorite book character.

Ridgecrest Elementary – Dream about your future and put drugs to Sleep, wear appropriate pajamas.

Tomlinson Middle – picture re-takes on stage.

Whittier Elementary – Spirit Strong Friday, wear a school or Halloween shirt to say Boo to Drugs; picture re-takes, 9 a.m.

Woodland Hills Elementary – Drugs are Scary, wear your Halloween costume.

