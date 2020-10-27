Tuesday
Almor West Elementary – Drugs Destroy Dreams, wear pajamas.
Carriage Hills Elementary – Use your Head, Don’t do Drugs, wear crazy hair or hat.
Central Middle – Tie up Drugs, wear tie-dye clothes and accessories.
Crosby Park Elementary – Sock it to Drugs, wear crazy socks; LPSPD Officer Tillman and Coco from the K-9 unit here for demonstration.
Eisenhower Elementary – Too Smart Tuesday, wear glasses, suspenders, bow tie, etc.
Lincoln Elementary – Crazy Socks Day.
MacArthur High – senior portrait make-ups, faculty and student re-takes, 8 a.m.-12 noon; Key Club, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – Follow your Dreams, wear pajamas; re-takes for yearbook, 7:55 a.m. until 12 noon in library.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Super Hero’s Save the Day, wear a superhero outfit or shirt.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Be Brilliant, Keep your Dreams in Focus, wear favorite college team shirt.
Whittier Elementary – Twinning Tuesday – students plus a friend will wear matching clothes to support each other being drug free.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Use your Head, Don’t Use Drugs, wear a crazy hat or hair.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary – My Future is Bright, everyone wear shades/sunglasses.
Carriage Hills Elementary – Sock it to Drugs, wear crazy socks.
Central Middle – Pink OUT for breast cancer awareness, wear pink.
Crosby Park Elementary – Wild about being Drug Free, wear crazy hair.
Eisenhower Elementary – Wacky Feet Wednesday, wear mismatched shoes/socks.
Eisenhower High – Fencing, 3-5 p.m.; Military Child Club, eighth hour.
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 a.m.; picture re-takes, 9 a.m.; Student Council meeting, eighth hour.
Lincoln Elementary – wear your favorite team shirt.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the p.m.; GSA, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – Drugs are Never in Style Decade Day, 6th grade 60’s, 7th grade 70’s and 8th grade 80’s.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Lei off Drugs, wear Hawaiian or beach themed clothing.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Sock it to Drugs, wear crazy socks.
Whittier Elementary – War-Winning Wednesday, wear red, white and blue to win the war on drugs; Cub Scout sign up for boys and girls at the Scout Service Center, 630 NW Cache Road, 5 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Don’t Get Caught Sleeping, Say No to Drugs, wear pajamas.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary – I am a JEAN’us, I’m Drug Free, wear jeans.
Carriage Hills Elementary – Shade out Drugs, wear your favorite shades.
Central Middle – Throwback Thursday Decade Day.
Crosby Park Elementary – Smarties choose to be Drug Free, wear crazy hat.
Eisenhower Elementary – Crazy Hair Thursday, wear crazy hair.
Lawton High – Parent University, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary – Camo Day.
MacArthur High – Red Spirit Day; Academic Team and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – Lei off Drugs, tropical/island theme dress day.
Pat Henry Elementary – Drive-thru Trunk, Treat and Read, 4-5:30 p.m., students will receive a treat and a book. Participants must stay in vehicle.
Pioneer Park Elementary – We’re Crazy about being Drug Free- wear crazy hair.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Be Vibrant and Outshine Drugs, wear bright/neon color clothes.
Whittier Elementary – Throwback Thursday, students dress from the 60’s, 70’s or 80’s and say Peace-Out to drugs.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Too Smart to Start, wear your best Nerd clothes.
Friday
Almor West Elementary – You have the Power to be Drug Free, everyone dress as your favorite superhero.
Carriage Hills Elementary – My Character is TOO Great for Drugs, dress as your favorite storybook character.
Central Middle – Character Day, we have a story to tell.
Cleveland Elementary – Book Character Parade.
Crosby Park Elementary – My Character Counts, dress as your favorite book character; fall parties.
Edison Elementary – Dress as your favorite book character.
Eisenhower Elementary – Super Hero Day, dress as your favorite super hero; LPSPD Officer Tillman and Coco from the K-9 unit here for demonstration during PE classes.
Eisenhower High – Anime Club, eighth hour.
Hugh Bish Elementary – Pumpkin Palooza.
Lincoln Elementary – wear Lincoln shirt or red shirt.
MacArthur Middle – Team up against Drugs, wear your favorite team gear/jersey.
Pat Henry Elementary – students to the Pumpkin Patch in the kindergarten courtyard, 9:30 a.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Character Counts, dress as your favorite book character.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Dream about your future and put drugs to Sleep, wear appropriate pajamas.
Tomlinson Middle – picture re-takes on stage.
Whittier Elementary – Spirit Strong Friday, wear a school or Halloween shirt to say Boo to Drugs; picture re-takes, 9 a.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Drugs are Scary, wear your Halloween costume.