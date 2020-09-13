Monday
Cleveland Elementary – Constitution Day.
Eisenhower Elementary – Grandparent’s Day video playing on the Eisenhower Elementary School Facebook page.
Eisenhower High – Jostens’ presentation for juniors and seniors during first through forth hours; school pictures taken and senior picture make-ups taken.
Lawton High – Spirit Week starts — Meme Day.
MacArthur High – National Honor Society meeting, eighth hour; Soccer Booster Club meeting, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Eisenhower Elementary – fall pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High – National Honor Society meeting in commons area, eighth hour.
Lawton High – Western Day; Jostens’ presentation for juniors and seniors in the morning.
MacArthur High – flu shot clinic for faculty (appointments required), 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Key Club, eighth hour.
Whittier Elementary – Scout sign-ups; PTA membership drive continues.
Wednesday
Eisenhower Elementary – Snack Attack money due today.
Lawton High – Way Back Wednesday; FCA in Thurman’s room, 7:05 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA in library, 7:15 a.m.; GSA and KILT meetings, eighth hour.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary – Constitution Day observed.
Eisenhower High – Jostens’ orders taken, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – TMZ Thursday Celebrity Day.
MacArthur High – ACT registration deadline for October 17th test; Academic Team meeting, eighth hour.
Friday
Pre-game festivities honoring the LPS Teacher of the Year and nominees, Rookie of the Year and nominees, and the LPS Champions for Children. Two Friend of Education Awards will also be presented at this time.
Almor West Elementary – “Talk like a Pirate Day” for Pre-K through 2nd grades.
Cleveland Elementary – fall pictures taken today.
Lawton High – Icky IKE Day; Parade to the south courtyard for Eagle Fry, 2:15 p.m.
Saturday
MacArthur High – ACT testing.