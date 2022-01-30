Monday
Lawton High — Art Club, Science Club and Social Studies Club meetings 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Book fair open all week.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Valentine pictures this week.
Tuesday
Central Middle — Partner’s Club in library, 7:45 a.m.
Lawton High — Great Plains Tech Center 10th Grade Showcase tours today; English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Scream Team meeting, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal, 2:30 p.m. Anime Club, 3 p.m.
Life Ready Center — Great Plains Tech Center is having a tour of the Engineering Academy where students will be able to fly drones in the LRC main gymnasium, 6-8 p.m.
MacArthur High — Last day for yearbook Senior Salutes; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — Global School Play Day celebrated.
Carriage Hills Elementary — Global School Play Day celebrated.
Central Middle — FCA in big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — — Global School Play Day celebrated.
Edison Elementary — Global School Play Day for all grades all day; primary grades shop at the Student Store; payment for Valentine photos due today.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in auditorium, 7:45 a.m.; Anime Club Zoom meeting, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Senior picture retakes today, 8 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p..m. jazz band rehearsal, 3 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Valentine’s Gram money is due today.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; JROTC program for Accreditation Briefing and Inspections today, 8-10 a.m.; Great Plains Tech Center 10th Grade Showcase tours today; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Global School Play Day celebrated.
Thursday
Carriage Hills Elementary — 100th Day of School, dress like you are 100 years old.
Central Middle — National Junior Honor Society meeting in the cafeteria, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — -School Spelling Bee, 1:45 p.m.
Edison Elementary — 100th Day of School; intermediate students shop at the Student Store.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and General mentorship program meets.
Lawton High — All Region Band Clinic and performance through Saturday at Weatherford.; Gear Up campus visit from Redlands Community College; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — -00 Day of School.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA snack money due today for delivery tomorrow.
Friday
Lawton FFA and Masonic Lodge #183 Dessert Auction and Free Cowboy Beans and Cornbread Supper at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building, 6 p.m. All proceeds go to benefit the Lawton and Geronimo FFA Chapters.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 101st Day of School, dress up like 101 Dalmatians; school Spelling Bee, 1:45 p.m. Elementary schools celebrating Global Play Day and 101st Day of School.
Edison Elementary — 101st Day of School; Student Store Day for all students; Principal Pals and Students of the Month for January awarded; Valentines Photo Day.
MacArthur High — Speech/Debate team to Sante Fe; All Region Band Clinic and performance through Saturday at Weatherford.
Pat Henry Elementary — School Spelling Bee.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Global Play Day and 101st Day of School celebrated.
Saturday
Central Middle — All Region Honor Bands Concert at the Performing Arts Center in Weatherford, 2 p.m.
Lawton High — Ethics Bowl practice, 7:30 a.m.; Academic Team State meet at Rose State College, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.