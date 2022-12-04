Monday
Almor West Elementary — Santa Shop open all week; Hats Off to the Holidays: wear your favorite holiday headgear.
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — 11 Days of Christmas continues with Winter Accessories Day: wear your Christmas/winter headbands, hats, necklaces, etc.
Eisenhower High — Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — PTA Holiday Shop open through Friday.
Lawton High — Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Open Doors meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; NHS meets, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Santa Shop open through Friday; 5th grade food drive all week.
Ridgecrest Elementary — Santa Shop open this week; 12 Days of Christmas dress ups continue this week.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Picture Day; Santa Shop open all week.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast served starting at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up for students in the gym every morning.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — I Love Smiling’s My Favorite: everyone dress like an elf.
Central Middle — Art Club, 3 p.m
Eisenhower Elementary — Grinch Day: everyone wear green.
Eisenhower High — Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club Candy Cane-gram civic project donation to benefit the EHS Food Pantry, 2:50 p.m.; Band Christmas Concert, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Orchestra Concert in auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Freshmen Class meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Band Christmas Concert in auditorium, 6:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Pictures with Santa today.
Lincoln Elementary — Santa Shop open, 9:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.; Impact Kids after school program, 4-5 p.m.; cheerleading, 5-6 p.m.
MacArthur High — Winter Sports Pep Rally; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Band and Vocal Music Concert, 6 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary — Flags for 1st Graders assembly, 9:30 a.m.; Christmas Play, 6 p.m. in the Central Middle School auditorium.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — Deck the Halls: wear all the holiday accessories you can handle.
Central Middle — Firo Pizza Fundraiser, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Candy Cane Day — everyone wear red and white.
Eisenhower High — Club Scrub; U.S. Army in foyer during both lunches; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team and Stomp practices, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.; UpClose meeting, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Santa Shop open, 9:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; KILT meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Almor West Elementary — Candy Cane Day: wear red & white stripes.
Crosby Park Elementary — 2nd grade Christmas program, 6:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Elementary — Winter/Christmas Sock Day; 5th grade Orchestra Concert, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower High — GSA, Native American and Youth & Government Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Orchestra Christmas Concert, 6 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — Choir Concert.
Freedom Elementary — Winter program, performances at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Lawton High — Gentlemen of LHS, 7:05 a.m.; Unified Club, 7:10 a.m.; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Sophomore Class meeting, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; City-wide Choir Concert in auditorium, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Santa Shop open for the last day, 9:30 a.m.-3:15 p.m.; Santa visits, 9:30 a.m.
MacArthur High — City-wide Choir Concert at Lawton High, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — Christmas program.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — Fancy Pants Day: wear your fanciest holiday attire; Santa visits in the morning.
Crosby Park Elementary — Pre-K Grinch Day.
Eisenhower Elementary — Hot Cocoa Day.
Eisenhower High — Junie B. Jones Christmas play, 1 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Student Council Pictures with Santa, 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Open Doors field trip; Fine Arts Christmas assembly, 9:15 a.m.
MacArthur High — Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
EMS & EHS Vocal Music presents Pancakes with Santa fundraiser at the Boulevard Congregational & Christian Church across the street from the schools. Tickets are $8 for ages 13 and up and $5 for 12 and under.
Lawton High — Band to SWOSU Saxophone Day.
MacArthur High — Speech to Choctaw.