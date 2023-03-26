Monday
Central Middle — Cougar Coffee sales all week; Academic Team meeting, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — BEAK Week Opening Ceremony and Mr. and Miss EHS assembly, 9:30 a.m.; Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — eSports practice, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — Blood Drive, starts at 7:30 a.m.; Art, Social Studies and Native American Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice all week, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop Club, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.
Lincoln Elementary — Group/class pictures taken today.
MacArthur High — Cap & Gown delivery in main hall; Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast served beginning at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-up in the gym, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
The 7th Annual Transition Resource Provider Fair, sponsored by Great Plains Region Transition Team to assist students and their families, will be held at the Life Ready Center, 702 Homestead, from 4 to 7 p.m. More than 20 vendors will be present with resources and information.
Central Middle — Art Club meets, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 4 p.m.; eSports practice, 4 p.m.; Freedom Robotics STEM Night 5-7 p.m.
Lawton High — Students to the University Academic Interscholastic Competition at Cameron University; English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m. band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Easter Bunny visits with photos available.
MacArthur High — Student Council sponsored Blood Drive in the library, 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Key Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Crosby Park Elementary — Science Fair.
Eisenhower High — Academic Awards Assembly; African American Club, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — Lifetouch photos here for individual and group pictures.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; All School Awards Assembly, 1 p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Tabletop Gaming, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Carriage Hills Elementary — Science Fair.
Eisenhower High — Talent Show in the morning; GSA and Youth & Government meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — Unified Club meets, 7:10 a.m; Science Club, 2:30 p.m.; Math Club, 2:35 p.m.; Speech/Debate Team meeting, 2:35 p.m.; LHS Drama presentation of Superhero Sanitarium for the public, 7 p.m.
MacArthur High — Aleya Johnson will be signing a letter of intent in the library with Peru State College for volleyball, 2:30 p.m.; Art Club, 2:30 p.m.; Leadership Team, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — Academic Awards Assembly in the auditorium, 6 p.m.
Friday
Great Plains Area Special Olympics Track and Field Event at Lawton High. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., registration begins at 8 a.m.
Almor West Elementary — Student of the Month Assembly.
Crosby Park Elementary — to LHS for Special Olympics.
Eisenhower High — BEAK Week Closing Ceremony, 7th hour.
Freedom Elementary — Month of the Military Child and Child Abuse Prevention Parade, 10 a.m..
Hugh Bish Elementary — Student of the Month and Principal Pal awarded.
Lincoln Elementary — Student of the Month awarded.
Freedom Elementary — Monthly assembly, 9:30 a.m.; Robotics Club, 4 p.m.
Lawton High — YAHL Take Down Tobacco Day; LHS Drama presentation of Superhero Sanitarium for the student body; 9:05 a.m.; Lyric Swatzell will be signing a letter of intent in the gym with Ottawa University for soccer, 1:30 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy — To Special Olympics at LHS with 42 of our students taking part in the event.
MacArthur High — SPARCS, 8:30 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — JAG Assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday
Darien’s Voice 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt for Children and Adults with Special Needs at the Miracle League Field in Elmer Thomas Park, 2 p.m.