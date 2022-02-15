Tuesday
Founder’s Day Mental Health Forum, 6-8 p.m., at the Life Ready Center, 702 NW Homestead Drive, featuring panel of local experts and organizations providing information.
High School Parent Teacher Conferences from 3-6 p.m. and again Feb. 22 from 3-6 p.m.
Central Middle — Partner’s Club meeting in library, 7:45 a.m.
Eisenhower High — FCCLA, 2:30 p.m.; Senior portraits taken, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Class of 2026 parent meeting in the auditorium, 5 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th grade assembly with EHS counselors in the auditorium, 9:30 a.m.
Lawton High — English Club and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; band rehearsal for winds only, 3 p.m.; Anime Club meets, 3 p.m.
MacArthur High — Fort Hayes State University sign up; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Middle School Parent Teacher Conferences from 3:30-6:30 p.m. and again on Feb. 23 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Central Middle — FCA in the big gym, 7:45 a.m.
Edison Elementary — Primary student store today.
Eisenhower High — Club/group pictures all day.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA in the auditorium, 7:40 a.m.
Freedom Elementary — Picture make-ups taken today.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Gear Up campus visit; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; jazz band rehearsal, 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Mr. MHS assembly in the auditorium, 10 a.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur Middle — FCA in the main gym, 7:40 a.m.
Thursday
Elementary Parent Teacher Conferences from 4-7 p.m. and again on Feb. 24 from 4-7 p.m.
Central Middle — Military Child Club in big gym, 7:45 a.m.; Science Club, 3 p.m.; popcorn/pickle sales during both lunches, $1 each.
Crosby Park Elementary — Kid’s Heart Challenge.
Edison Elementary — Random Acts of Kindness Day, intermediate student store today; Principal Pal Awards.
Eisenhower Elementary — Gentlemen and Generals mentorship program meets.
Eisenhower High — Anime Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Purple T-shirt orders due today.
Lawton High — Talent Show, 10 a.m.; Math Club and Science Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Random Acts of Kindness Day; Show Choir to Duncan; Great Plains Technical Center tours for sophomores today.
Friday
Virtual Day for all students.
Saturday
Central Middle — 7th/8th grade Academic Team Regional competition at Eisenhower Middle School.
Lawton High — District band solo/ensemble at Elgin, 8 a.m.; Academic NAQT State Championship meet at Carnegie.
MacArthur High — District band solo/ensemble competition at Elgin, 8 a.m.