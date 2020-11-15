Monday
Eisenhower High – senior Genevieve Young to sign letter of intent to run cross country for Cameron University.
Lawton High – Art Club; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Student Council, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Thanksgiving activities and lessons this week.
Woodland Hills Elementary – WHS Christmas photos taken in library, $5 for individual and $8 for Woodland Hills siblings only – through Friday.
Tuesday
Crosby Park Elementary – fundraiser items here today.
Eisenhower High – 9th grade CPR classes all day; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
National Education Support Professionals Day
Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 p.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday
Eisenhower High, Coffee Club meets, 2:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Academic Team, Partner’s Club, and FBLA meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Friday
Eisenhower High – Eagle Madness in gym, 7 p.m.
Lawton High –late registration date for December 12 ACT test.
MacArthur High – senior CPR training; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.