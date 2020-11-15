Monday

Eisenhower High – senior Genevieve Young to sign letter of intent to run cross country for Cameron University.

Lawton High – Art Club; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High – Student Council, 2:30 p.m.

Sullivan Village Elementary – Thanksgiving activities and lessons this week.

Woodland Hills Elementary – WHS Christmas photos taken in library, $5 for individual and $8 for Woodland Hills siblings only – through Friday.

Tuesday

Crosby Park Elementary – fundraiser items here today.

Eisenhower High – 9th grade CPR classes all day; Military Child Club, 2:30 p.m.

Lawton High – Student Council meeting, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High – Key Club, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday

National Education Support Professionals Day

Lawton High – FCA, 7:05 p.m.

MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Highlander Time in the p.m.; GSA, 2:30 p.m.

Thursday

Eisenhower High, Coffee Club meets, 2:30 p.m.

MacArthur High – Academic Team, Partner’s Club, and FBLA meetings, 2:30 p.m.

Friday

Eisenhower High – Eagle Madness in gym, 7 p.m.

Lawton High –late registration date for December 12 ACT test.

MacArthur High – senior CPR training; Drama Club, 2:30 p.m.

Recommended for you