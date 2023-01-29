Monday
Central Middle — Special Olympics $1 Polar Bear fundraiser continues; Cougar Coffee sales all week; Rocket League and Halo, 3 p.m.; Academic Team practice, 3 p.m.; Chess Club, 3 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary — World’s Finest fundraiser kick-off.
Eisenhower High — Anime meets all week, 2:30 p.m.; Key Club, 2:30 p.m.; Class of 2027 parent meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — 8th grade class meeting to discuss 9th grade enrollment through ELA classes.
Lawton High — Mr. and Ms. LHS representative names due; Social Studies, Native American and Art Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Stomp practice through Thursday, 2:30 p.m.; Table Top meeting, 3 p.m.; ACT tutoring, 3 p.m.; Leadership Club, 3 p.m.; Highsteppers host Pom & Kick Clinic for middle school students, 6-8 p.m., participants will perform during the LHS girls basketball game on Friday.
MacArthur High — Crochet and K-Pop Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Poetry Out Loud, 2:30 p.m.
Pat Henry Elementary — Book fair open all week; 5th grade to STARBASE.
Whittier Elementary — Breakfast beginning at 8:20 a.m. followed by Wake-Up in the gym every morning, 8:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Almor West Elementary — Circle the State with Song 5 field trip for 5th grade.
Central Middle — Art Club, 3 p.m.; Minecraft, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Youth & Government meets, 2:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Art Club, 3:40 p.m.
Gateway Academy — Ralphie’s 10th Birthday Palooza! Donations for Lawton Animal Welfare still being accepted, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Lawton High — English, Aviation and Chess Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Talent Show tryouts; band rehearsal, 3 p.m.; Anime Club, 3:05 p.m.
MacArthur High — Key Club, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Almor West Elementary — 100th Day of School/Global Play Day activities.
Carriage Hills Elementary — 100th Day of School/Global Play Day activities.
Crosby Park Elementary — 100th Day of School/Global Play Day activities.
Central Middle — Super Smash Bros. & Brawlhalla, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — Seniors signing Letters of Intent in the gym to play collegiate football, 2 p.m.; African American Club meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle — FCA, 7:40 a.m.; Student Council meeting, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — FCA, 7 a.m.; Leadership Class, 10 a.m.; Academic Team practice, 2:30 p.m.; Military Child Club, 2:30 p..m.
MacArthur High — FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Alayna Vines signs Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Bethel College, rescheduled from last week, 2:25 p.m; seniors Caden Tahbonemah and Jeremiah Jordan signing Letters of Intent to play collegiate football, 2:45 p.m; KILT meeting, 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary — Global Play Day activities; everyone dresses up as if they are 100 years old.
Woodland Hills — 100th Day of School/Global Play Day activities.
Thursday
Central Middle — Rocket League and OverWatch, 3 p.m.
Eisenhower High — GSA, 2:30 p.m.; Native American Club, 2:30 p.m.; Youth & Government, 2:30 p.m.; Baseball Meet & Greet in commons area, 4 p.m.
Freedom Elementary — Robotics Club, 3:40 p.m.
Lawton High — Mr. and Ms. LHS fundraising begins; Unified Club meeting, 7:10 a.m.; Science and Math Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.; OSAI auditions, 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur High — Art and Partner’s Club meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary — PTA popcorn/candy sales money due for delivery Friday.
Friday
Almor West Elementary — 100th Day of School/Global Play Day activities.
Central Middle — PTO $1 popcorn/pickle sales, 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Fortnite & Mario Kart, 3 p.m.
Lawton High — Senior Allyson Taylor signing her Letter of Intent for crosscountry, track and soccer at Kansas Wesleyan University, 1:40 p.m.; band at SWOBDA All-Region Clinic today and Saturday.
Lawton Virtual Academy/Washington Elementary — In-person STEM Day Challenge at Lawton Central Plaza, 9:30-11:30 a.m.
MacArthur High — SPARCS. 8:30 a.m.; animals from Snider Family Farms will visit Ms. Martinez’s Zoology class; 10:50 a.m.; Crochet Club, 2:30 p.m.; band at SWOBDA All Region Clinic today and Saturday; speech to Edmond Santa Fe today and Saturday.
Saturday
Eisenhower High — Blizzard Ball, 8 p.m.
Lawton High — National Academic Quiz Tournament.
Sunday
Life Ready Center — LPS and the Masonic Lodge #183 Annual Pie Auction and Lunch fundraiser for Lawton FFA, noon.