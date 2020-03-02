Monday
Read Across America Week
John Adams Elementary – Dr. Seuss Day.
Central Middle – Peer Reading with Whittier Elementary on Dr. Seuss Day.
Crosby Park Elementary – Dr. Seuss Day; end of Goodwill Drive.
Eisenhower High – Scholastic Book Fair here all week in library; Academic Team and Esports meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Chess Club, 3:20 p.m.
Freedom Elementary – Scholastic Book Fair here all week in library.
Hugh Bish Elementary — dress as your favorite book character; 5th grade to STARBASE.
Learning Tree Academy – Dr. Seuss Day, dress as your favorite book character today.
MacArthur High – NHS, ACT Prep, AAA Tutoring and Native American Club, eighth hour; FFA to Comanche County Spring Livestock Show at the Fairgrounds; Cheer/Dance tryout meeting for parents at CMS, 6 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – FCA in library.
Pat Henry – Scholastic Book Fair here all week.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Scholastic Book Fair here all week.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Read Across America Competition/Twin Day.
Washington Elementary – LHS Drama Club play presentation of a Dr. Seuss work; Green eggs and ham served at lunch.
Whittier Elementary – pictures taken today.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Dr. Seuss Character Day.
Tuesday
Central Middle – kick off for Project Unified.
Eisenhower High – Esports, 2:30 p.m.; Drama Club, eighth hour; Fencing, 3:30 p.m.; Robotics, 3:05 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Partner’s Club.
Learning Tree Academy – Sock Day.
MacArthur High – Key Club, eighth hour; NHS Peer Tutoring at Pioneer Park Elementary, 3 p.m.; UCO campus tour for seniors; Malik Wilson will sign a Letter of Intent for a baseball scholarship to Northern Oklahoma College at Tonkawa.
Pat Henry Elementary – individual and class pictures taken today; Book Fair Family Night, 4:05 p.m.-5:15 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Oh, The Places You Will Go College Jersey Day.
Washington Elementary – Hat Day.
Woodland Hills Elementary – baseball/softball sign-ups in auditorium, 5:30-7 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle –FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.; Project Unified pledge signing to “end the word,” during lunches.
Crosby Park Elementary – 4th/5th to the Thunder game.
Edison Elementary – Mad Science Assembly, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m.; Title I Family STEM Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Archery, Esports, Academic Team and Eagles’ Nest meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Coffee Club and FCA, eighth hour.
Eisenhower Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.; National Junior Honor Society to the Thunder Blue game in OKC.
Learning Tree Academy – Wacky Wednesday.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, Chemistry Club and KILT meetings, eighth hour; Hannah Hively & Dvinia D’Haiti to National Honor Choir Festival.
MacArthur Middle – FCA.
Pat Henry Elementary – Dollar for Denim Day, Book Fair Family Night, 4:05-5:15 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Wacky Wednesday.
Washington Elementary – Wacky Wednesday.
Woodland Hills Elementary – 4th grade field trip.
Thursday
Central Middle – Project Unified “Be the “I” in KIND” photo shoot in cafeteria at lunch; NJHS meeting to work on their state service project.
Eisenhower High – Esports, 2:30 p.m.; Dungeons & Dragons and GSA, eighth hour; Fencing, 3:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – pictures taken in library today; Military Child Club, 3:15 p.m.
Hugh Bish Elementary – 5th grade to STARBASE; Urban Air fundraiser, 4-8 p.m.
Learning Tree Academy – Hat Day.
MacArthur High – Renaissance Luncheon provided by the National Guard in the library; Art classes to National Cowboy Hall of Fame; MAC Robotics, AAA Tutoring, and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour; Ashley Suqui to State Poetry Out Loud Contest at UCO.
Sullivan Village Elementary – PTA meeting, 5 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Snuggle Up to Reading with a Flashlight.
Washington Elementary – Crazy Sock Day.
Whittier Elementary – 2nd grade play performance, 2 and 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – baseball/softball sign-ups in auditorium, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday
JROTC Military Ball hosted by Lawton High at Cameron McCasland Ballroom.
Central Middle – Project Unified tug of war between Special Olympics/Partner’s Club vs CMS teachers during Cougar Call.
Crosby Park Elementary – Bingo Night, 5:30-7 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Art Club and Esports, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – All Sports/Teams Pep Rally in the afternoon.
Learning Tree Academy – Pajama Day.
MacArthur High – High Five Friday = Key Club; MHS Talent Show, 9:25 a.m.; NHS invitations’ delivered.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Book Character Parade – 2:30 p.m.
Sullivan Village Elementary – 5th grade to STARBASE.
Washington Elementary – Dr. Seuss Character Day.
Saturday
Eisenhower – Choir to District OSSAA Solo & Ensemble Contest at Cameron. City of Lawton Jammin’ Juniors basketball, 8 a.m.-12 noon.
MacArthur High – Choir to District OSSAA Solo & Ensemble Contest at Cameron University; AP English mock exam, 8:30-11:30 a.m.
MacArthur Middle – Choir to District OSSAA Solo & Ensemble Contest at Cameron.
Daylight saving time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday – spring your clocks forward one hour!!!