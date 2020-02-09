Monday
Central Middle – Gratitude Day; school dance tickets on sale at lunch today. Cougar Tribune, 3:15-4:15 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – Student Council selling Valentine-grams all week.
Eisenhower Middle – 7th grade pre enrollment for 8th grade meeting in cafeteria, 10:15 a.m.; Chess Club, 3:20 p.m.
MacArthur High – ACT Prep, AAA Tutoring and Native American Club, eighth hour.
Pat Henry Elementary – Valentine candy-grams on sale on week; Goodwill Donation Drive all week.
Pioneer Park Elementary – spring pictures taken today.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Jump Rope for Hearts this week.
Washington Elementary – Party Bus fundraiser reward.
Tuesday
Central Middle – Appreciation Day; school dance tickets on sale at lunch today; Dude. Be Nice Dance, 3:15-4:45 p.m.; Coding Club, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:20-4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Partner’s Club.
MacArthur High – Key club, eighth hour; Special Olympics training in cafeteria, 5 p.m.; OK Promise Night, 6-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle – band pre-district clinic in auditorium, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.; Student Council, 3:30-4 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.
Learning Tree – LTA Valentine Dance.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Astronomy Club, GSA Club and Student Council, eighth hour; Show Choir to Duncan.
MacArthur Middle – FCA; band to clinic at Central Middle; Student Council selling Valentine roses and stuffed animals today and tomorrow to be delivered Friday.
Thursday
Central Middle – 8th grade pre enrolls for LHS through English classes; Partner’s Club, 7:50 a.m.; History Club, 3:15-3:45 p.m.; CMS Piano Concert in library, 6:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – KSWO meteorologist Matt Dipirro presentation to 6th grade in auditorium, 10:15 a.m.; Military Child Club, 3:15 p.m.
Learning Tree – LTA Valentine Dance.
MacArthur High – MAC Robotics, AAA Tutoring, Academic Team, Partner’s Club and Academic Team, eighth hour.
Pat Henry Elementary – PTA Spaghetti Night, 5:30-7 p.m.
Friday
Champions for Children nominations due to Communications office by 4:30 p.m.
Almor West Elementary – Valentine parties.
Central Middle – Reveal Day assembly; 8th grade pre enrolls for LHS through English classes; Seussical choreography practice, 3:15-5:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – Jump Rope for Heart; Valentine parties.
Eisenhower Middle – Hat Day fundraiser for Military Child Club; EMS Valentine Dance in the p.m.
Freedom Elementary – Valentine parties.
Lawton High – pep rally in the p.m.
Learning Tree – LTA Valentine Dance.
MacArthur High – High Five Friday, Singing Valentines delivered; Student Council’s Valentine Bake Sale during lunches; Drama Club and Speech Club, eighth hour; football Letter of Intent signings in the library, 2:45 p.m.; OU High School Leadership Conference through Sunday.
MacArthur Middle – MMS Valentine Dance with concessions.
Pat Henry Elementary – Valentine parties.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Valentine parties.
Sullivan Village Elementary – Valentine parties, 2:45 p.m.
Washington Elementary – Valentine parties, 3 p.m.
Whittier Elementary – Jump Rope for Hearts in the a.m.; Valentine parties, 2:45 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Valentine parties.
Saturday
Band and Orchestra District Instrumental Solo & Ensemble Contest at MacArthur High.
MacArthur High — Cheer Clinic in big gym, 9 a.m.; Robotics Club hosts Applebee’s Pancake Day (see Mrs. Roz to purchase tickets); JROTC Drill Team to Birdville Meet; Speech Club to Big Questions Debate in OKC.