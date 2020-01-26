Monday
Eisenhower Middle – Chess Club, 3:20 p.m.
Freedom Elementary – Goodwill Drive through Friday.
MacArthur High – ASBAB testing in library; UCO recruiting presentation, sixth hour; ACT Prep and AAA Tutoring, eighth hour; Teen Council, 6 p.m.
MacArthur Middle – band, choir, strings and cheer pictures taken today in auditorium.
Tuesday
Central Middle – choir to First Baptist Church for Circle the State with Song; NJHS and Coding Club meetings, 3:15 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – 100th Day of School celebrated.
Eisenhower High – Esports, 2:30 p.m.; Drama Club, eighth hour; Robotics, 3:05 p.m.; Fencing in commons area, 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – Key Club, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – choir to First Baptist Church for Circle the State with Song.
Pioneer Park Elementary – 100th Day of School celebrated.
Ridgecrest Elementary – 100th Day of School celebrated with students dressing like they are 100 years old or wearing shirt/dress with 100 items on it.
Tomlinson Middle – choir to First Baptist Church for Circle the State with Song.
Wednesday
District Spelling Bee held at Central Middle, 1 p.m.
Central Middle – FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.; District Spelling Bee, 1 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Archery, Esports and Academic Team meetings, 2:30 p.m.; Coffee Club and FCA, eighth hour.
Eisenhower Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.
Lawton High – JROTC pictures taken today.
MacArthur High – GSA, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.
Whittier Elementary – Dalmatian Day in honor of the 101st Day of School everyone will dress as Dalmatians.
Thursday
Central Middle – CMS Geography Bee preliminary round in auditorium, 8:45 a.m.; History and Drama Club meetings, 3:15 p.m.; Academic Team meeting, 3:30 p.m.; CMS Geography Bee final round, 5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Esports, 2:30 p.m.; Dungeons & Dragons, GSA and Military Child Club meetings, eighth hour; Fencing in commons area, 3:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Military Child Club, 3:15 p.m.
MacArthur High – MAC Robotics, AAA Tutoring, Academic Team, Partners’ Club and Academic Team meetings, eighth hour; Kye Cordes will be signing to ride on the mountain biking team for Fort Lewis College in the MHS library, 2:45 p.m.
Friday
Lawton FFA members and the Lawton Masonic Lodge #183 team up to host a combination Chili Cook-Off/Hotdog Dinner/Pie Auction beginning at 6 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Building.
Central Middle – band to SWOBDA Honor Band Clinic in Weatherford.
Crosby Park Elementary – class pictures taken today.
Eisenhower High – Archery, Art Club and Esports meetings, 2:30 p.m.
Lawton High – group pictures taken today; Senior Game Night in cafeteria.
MacArthur High – High Five Friday; band to SWOBDA All Region in Weatherford; speech to Norman; Great Plains Technology Center interviews in library today.
MacArthur Middle – band to SWOBDA All Region Band Clinic in Weatherford.
Pat Henry Elementary – JAG assembly, 3 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Leader of the Month assembly.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Student of the Month assembly, PK-2nd, 2 p.m. and 3rd -5th, 2:45 p.m.