Monday
President’s Day – No school for students and all LPS offices will be closed.
Tuesday
Central Middle – Coding Club, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-5:30 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle, Partner’s Club, 3:15 p.m.
MacArthur High – Random Acts of Kindness Week hosted by Leadership; Key Club, eighth hour.
Wednesday
Central Middle – FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-4:30 p.m.; International Club, 3:20-4 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – FCA in main gym.
Thursday
Central Middle – Young Men in Action meeting, 8:05-8:25 a.m.; “Lunch with a Pro” hosted by Young Men in Action, with Larry Bush speaking, 12:30-1: 05 p.m.; Seussical choreography practice, 3:15-5:30 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; STARBASE, 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – 3rd grade to McMahon Auditorium.
Eisenhower Middle – Art Club.
MacArthur High – Stage Crew field trip to Mix Tape in OKC; Pink Out pep rally, seventh hour; ACT tutoring, MAC Robotics, FBLA and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour; archery to OK Grand State tournament in Tulsa.
Friday
Lawton Public School Foundation hosts “Night to Ignite the Future” fundraiser for LPS at the Hilton Garden Inn.
John Adams Elementary – STARBASE, 9:30-1:30 p.m.; Black History Month assembly, 2:45 p.m.
Central Middle – Special Olympics Motor Skills Competition in gym, 9 a.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-5:30 p.m.
Freedom Elementary – spring pictures taken today.
Lawton High – LHS Talent Show in the morning.
MacArthur High – High Five Friday = Leadership; Special Olympics Motor Skills at CMS; small group yearbook photos during sixth/seventh hours.
Saturday
Central Middle – Academic Team Regionals 7th/8th in Altus; Special Olympics Polar Plunge at the Lawton Country Club; Seussical rehearsal, 12-6 p.m.