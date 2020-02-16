Monday

President’s Day – No school for students and all LPS offices will be closed.

Tuesday

Central Middle – Coding Club, 3:15-4:15 p.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-5:30 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Eisenhower Middle, Partner’s Club, 3:15 p.m.

MacArthur High – Random Acts of Kindness Week hosted by Leadership; Key Club, eighth hour.

Wednesday

Central Middle – FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-4:30 p.m.; International Club, 3:20-4 p.m.

Eisenhower Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.

MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; GSA, eighth hour.

MacArthur Middle – FCA in main gym.

Thursday

Central Middle – Young Men in Action meeting, 8:05-8:25 a.m.; “Lunch with a Pro” hosted by Young Men in Action, with Larry Bush speaking, 12:30-1: 05 p.m.; Seussical choreography practice, 3:15-5:30 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; STARBASE, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Crosby Park Elementary – 3rd grade to McMahon Auditorium.

Eisenhower Middle – Art Club.

MacArthur High – Stage Crew field trip to Mix Tape in OKC; Pink Out pep rally, seventh hour; ACT tutoring, MAC Robotics, FBLA and Partner’s Club meetings, eighth hour; archery to OK Grand State tournament in Tulsa.

Friday

Lawton Public School Foundation hosts “Night to Ignite the Future” fundraiser for LPS at the Hilton Garden Inn.

John Adams Elementary – STARBASE, 9:30-1:30 p.m.; Black History Month assembly, 2:45 p.m.

Central Middle – Special Olympics Motor Skills Competition in gym, 9 a.m.; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15-5:30 p.m.

Freedom Elementary – spring pictures taken today.

Lawton High – LHS Talent Show in the morning.

MacArthur High – High Five Friday = Leadership; Special Olympics Motor Skills at CMS; small group yearbook photos during sixth/seventh hours.

Saturday

Central Middle – Academic Team Regionals 7th/8th in Altus; Special Olympics Polar Plunge at the Lawton Country Club; Seussical rehearsal, 12-6 p.m.

Recommended for you