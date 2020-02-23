Monday
Elementary Interim Assessment through March 6.
John Adams Elementary – 5th grade to STARBASE.
Almor West Elementary – spring photos taken today.
Central Middle – NJHS Induction, 2:15 p.m.; Cougar Tribune meeting and Seussical rehearsal, 3:15 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – Goodwill Donation Drive all week.
Eisenhower High – BEAK Week Opening Ceremony and Mr. EHS Contest, 1:15 p.m.; Academic Team, 2:30-4 p.m.; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Freshman Orientation for 8th grade parents/students in the auditorium, 6 p.m.; Dine and Donate at Texas Roadhouse 4-8 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – 8th grade pre-enrollment for 9th grade meeting, 8:30 a.m.; Chess Club, 3:20 p.m.
Lawton High – Mr. LHS collections start and will run through March 4.
MacArthur High – ACT tutoring and Native American Club, eighth hour; Teen Council, 6 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Goodwill Donation Drive starts and will run all week.
Whittier Elementary – Cardinal Blood Drive in gym, 2:30-6 p.m.
Tuesday
Central Middle – band to OSSAA District Contest in Duncan; Open Doors field trip to Cameron theater department and IMAX, 1:30 p.m.; Coding Club, and Seussical choreography practice, 3:15 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:30 p.m.; Family STEM Night in Cougar Plaza, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – PTA/Texas Roadhouse Night, 4-8 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Drama Club, eighth hour; Robotics, 3:05-4:35 p.m.; Fencing, 3:30-5 p.m.; Dine and Donate at Firo Pizza, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
MacArthur High – casual pictures taken today; Key Club, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – band to OSSAA District Contest in Duncan.
Pioneer Park Elementary – PTA Bingo Night with hot dog meal available for $4, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Central Middle – FCA Huddle, 8 a.m.; Seussical rehearsal. 3:15 p.m.; International Club, 3:20 p.m.
Eisenhower High – Academic Team, 2:30-4 p.m.; Archery, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Coffee Club and FCA meetings, eighth hour; Dine and Donate at Raising Canes, 4-9 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – FCA, 8 a.m.
MacArthur High – FCA, 7:15 a.m.; Astronomy Club, GSA and Student Council, eighth hour.
MacArthur Middle – FCA; prepay casual pictures taken today; baseball pictures taken after school.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Kids’ Heart Challenge ends.
Thursday
Central Middle – Partner’s Club, 7:50 a.m.; History Club meeting and Seussical rehearsal, 3:15 p.m.; Academic Team, 3:30 p.m.
Crosby Park Elementary – 4th/5th grades Science Fair.
Eisenhower High – Dungeons & Dragons and GSA meetings, eighth hour; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Fencing, 3:30-5 p.m.; Dine and Donate at Qdoba, 5 p.m.
Eisenhower Middle – Military Child Club, 3:15 p.m.; a violin transformed by EMS art students will be auctioned at “Transformed III with Edgar Cruz” at the Leslie Powell Gallery, 6:30 p.m.
MacArthur High – ACT tutoring, Partner’s Club and MAC Robotics, eighth hour.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Book Fair opens.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Black History Month Assembly, 9:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.; Science Fair parent meeting and poster board pick-up, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Whittier Elementary – Safe room Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, 2 p.m.
Friday
John Adams Elementary – intermediate classes will have entrepreneurial guest speakers, 2 p.m.; Patriot Parade, 3 p.m.
Central Middle – S. E. field trip to City Hall; Seussical rehearsal, 3:15 p.m.
Eisenhower High – BEAK Week Closing Ceremony, 8:55 a.m. & 9:40 a.m.; Art Club, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Esports, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Lawton High – PTSA Sock Hop.
Learning Tree Academy –The Forty and Eight, an organization of veterans of the United States armed forces, will present art supplies they have collected to LTA and their students.
MacArthur High – Speech to Yukon.
Pat Henry Elementary – JAG Assembly, 3 p.m.
Pioneer Park Elementary – Black History Month Assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Ridgecrest Elementary – Leader of the Month Assembly.
Whittier Elementary – Black History Month Assembly, 2:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills Elementary – Student of the Month Assembly, PK-2nd, 2 p.m. and 3rd-5th grades, 2:45 p.m.
Saturday
Eisenhower High – City of Lawton Jammin’ Juniors Basketball in gym, 8 a.m.-12 noon.