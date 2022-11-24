MEDICINE PARK — Ben Roberts will make his last Thanksgiving basket delivery this year to some residents in Medicine Park.
Roberts, who lives near Lake Lawtonka, has been delivering the baskets since he was in elementary school. He is a senior at Elgin High School with plans to attend an Ivy League college next year as he pursues his dream of becoming a doctor.
The Thanksgiving baskets came about, he said, when he was 7 or 8 years old.
“A long, long, long time ago when I was maybe 7 or 8, it was my birthday party and I said instead of buying me birthday presents, could people bring canned items and non-perishables,” Roberts said.
That tradition has continued. Instead of birthday presents, Roberts receives canned food items such as corn, green beans, potatoes and dinner rolls. Or if not the actual items, at least funds to purchase those items. Roberts spend part of Wednesday shopping for last-minute items to fill out his baskets.
As he was shopping Wednesday for this year’s delivery, a man in the checkout line asked what he was doing. When informed of the basket donations, the man contributed $100.
Roberts usually delivers about five baskets to families in Medicine Park. He said he relies on the Medicine Park Police Department to identify which families are in need every year.
But some of those on his route are long-time customers.
“One lady I have been delivering to the last three to four years,” he said. “She cries every time. Most are very grateful, very kind.”
Roberts supplies the canned food to fill out the meal, but the star of the show, the turkey, is provided by former Medicine Park Mayor Jennifer Ellis.
“One day, Lisa (Ben’s mom) called me to tell me what Ben had been doing for his birthday,” Ellis said. “Instead of presents, he always asked his friends to bring food items for the Food Bank instead of birthday gifts. Ben thought that since he lived in Medicine Park, he would love to donate those items to town residents. So I told Ben I’d take care of the turkey for each food box we made, and he provided the other stuff from his birthday party. And our Thanksgiving tradition was born! We’ve been doing it ever since. Ben is a senior at Elgin this and will be leaving for school next year, but I really hope we can keep our tradition alive when he comes home for his breaks.”
Roberts’ efforts have not gone unnoticed. He is a past recipient of the Medicine Park Citizen of the Month award.
But Roberts plans to be away in college next Thanksgiving. As an only child, there is no sibling to continue the tradition.
“This is the last time unless I find myself back here next year,” he said. “But it is my last time for certain. I hope this won’t be the last food drive. It will be my last food drive, but hopefully not the last one for Medicine Park.”