DUNCAN — A third person has died from injuries in a fatal Thursday wreck in Stephens County.
John K. Salazar, 50, Waurika, died shortly after 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City due to his injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was first taken to Duncan Regional Hospital and later flown to OU where had been admitted in fair condition with head, leg and internal trunk injuries.
Two other people died from the wreck.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Kennedy L. Caldwell, 20, of Denton, Texas, died at the scene from massive injuries. Connor C. Slocum, 19, of Aubrey, Texas, also was pronounced dead from his injuries. Their bodies were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Caldwell was driving a Mini-Cooper northbound on U.S. 81 about two-tenths of a mile south of Duncan shortly before 7:45 p.m. when he tried to pass a Toyota Camry driven by Jerry W. Pardue and crashed head-on into a southbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Salazar, according to Trooper Sheldon Glass’ report. The Camry then crashed into Caldwell’s car before going off the roadway to the left. Caldwell and Slocum were in the same vehicle at the time of the crash.
Pardue, 74, of Duncan, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted in critical condition with head and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the report.
Salazar’s 10-year-old passenger was treated and released, the report states.
The condition of the drivers and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.