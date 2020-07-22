The third man accused of killing a Cache man in June 2019 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison.
Shannon Marshun Freeman, 21, of Lawton, pleaded guilty Monday before Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn to a felony count of second-degree murder, records indicate. He was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison, followed by a year of post-imprisonment supervision, records indicate.
According to the plea order, following 60 months beginning Monday, the State will consider a sentence modification.
Devon Julian Cannon, 21, of Lawton, pleaded guilty June 13 to his role in the June 14, 2019, shooting death of Nathan Morrow, 26, of Cache. He was accused of instigating the robbery that led to the shooting.
Newburn sentenced Freeman to the same sentencing guidelines as Cannon.
Originally, both men were charged with first-degree murder, along with Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson, 20, of Lawton.
Johnson pleaded guilty in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s court on June 18 to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to serve life in prison for the murder charge and ordered to serve 35 years in prison with the balance suspended, records indicate. He then will serve a consecutive 15-year sentence to the robbery count.
Cannon admitted his actions set the wheels of events in motion that led to Morrow being shot 21 times and killed. Witness accounts, and Cannon’s testimony, told of his attempt to rob Morrow at gunpoint at the Oaks Apartments, 505 NW Oak, in Cache. Although there are conflicting witness accounts as to who pulled the trigger, investigators believe that all three men fired shots.
Cannon said he’d pulled a gun on Morrow during the robbery. Morrow took the gun away and began assaulting him, according to the affidavit, when Johnson and Freeman were seen going to the scene of the incident where gunfire followed. He told investigators that he “could have” pulled a gun on Morrow during the robbery.
A witness said she saw Freeman fire his gun at Morrow, according to the affidavit. Another witness said he saw a black man in a gray hooded sweatshirt standing over Morrow, hitting him and yelling. He said the man then shot Morrow somewhere in the upper chest, the affidavit states.
