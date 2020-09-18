The trial of a former Lawton City Councilman accused of embezzling campaign funds has been placed on the January 2021 jury trial docket.
After two judges recused themselves from overseeing the trial, it appears the third judge is the charm as District Judge Gerald Neuwirth will preside.
Caleb Davis, 38, appeared Thursday in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom and pleaded not guilty to a felony count of embezzlement, according to court records.
Following entering his plea and scheduling, Davis’ lawyer, David Smith, of Norman, requested that Meaders be disqualified as judge presiding over the case.
The judge identified that he worked in the city attorney’s office for about a year while Davis served as city councilman but said they had had little or no interaction. Meaders said he also had been around him socially but that he believed he could preside without bias. However, following Smith’s request, he agreed to recuse.
First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka said that he has five days to file a writ of mandamus to appeal the decision.
“The District Attorney’s office objected to the recusal and will be considering its options with regards to an appeal,” he said.
District Judge Emmit Tayloe was first scheduled to hear the case. He recused himself from overseeing it on Aug. 28.
Following his preliminary hearing in August, Davis was bound over for jury trial on allegations he funneled $6,000 earmarked for a trio of Lawton City Council candidates in 2017 that were given to “Think Lawton.”
Davis was originally charged with a misdemeanor count of embezzlement but the charges were upgraded to a felony in September 2019.
Clay Hillis had been Davis’ legal counsel until a first attempt at a preliminary hearing was postponed in June due to his recusal. Court documents identify him as a potential witness in the case.
Davis left the City Council in January 2020 after being defeated the previous November. He entered office in 2017.
The crime is punishable by up to five years in prison and up to $5,000 fine..