Third doses could be available by September

WASHINGTON — Government health officials announced the Biden Administration’s plan for COVID-19 booster shots.
In a joint statement from U.S. Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical experts, the group announced its plan to begin offering these shots this fall. The authorization is subject to the Food and Drug Administration conducting an independent evaluation and determination of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (issuing booster dose recommendations based on a thorough review of the evidence, officials said in a statement.
“We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose,” officials said in a statement. “At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster. We would also begin efforts to deliver booster shots directly to residents of long-term care facilities at that time, given the distribution of vaccines to this population early in the vaccine rollout and the continued increased risk that COVID-19 poses to them.”
Southwest Oklahoma health departments will be ready once third doses receive approval, said Brandie Combs, District 5 Health Department director. Combs said she will also expand their recommendations on the population eligible to receive the third dose.
“Fortunately, we should not find ourselves in a short supply of the vaccine or limited locations to access the vaccine, when eligibility is expanded,” Combs said. “Every county health department will continue to offer all three vaccines and we have multiple providers such as pharmacies, hospitals, local doctor’s offices and even the larger chain locations like Wal-Mart and Walgreens are signed up as Pandemic Providers and able to provide the vaccine.
Currently, the additional third dose is available only to those who have been diagnosed with conditions that result in moderate to severe levels of immunocompromised who are within the currently recommended ages — age 12 and older for Pfizer; age 18 and older for Moderna.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not included at this time, health officials said. However, officials expect a decision on the J&J vaccine soon.
“We also anticipate booster shots will likely be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” officials said in statement. “Administration of the J&J vaccine did not begin in the U.S. until March 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the next few weeks. With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots as well.”
To find a vaccination locations across the state at Vaccine Finder – www.vaccines.gov