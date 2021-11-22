Officials said it was a a "thermal event" in the Goodyear plant’s mixing operations that led to a Saturday night fire event.
The incident began around 6:30 p.m. in the plant’s mixing operations at No. 1 SW Goodyear Blvd., said Cindy Watkins, manager of communications for Goodyear’s Lawton facility.
“The plant’s fire brigade quickly addressed the situation and called in assistance from the Lawton Fire Department,” she said. “There were no injuries and damage is currently being assessed.”
"Thermal events" is a term often used with tire and rubber-related fires. Tires burn with a higher per-pound heat output than most coal, and the high heat production of tire rubber makes extinguishment very difficult, according to the United States Fire Administration.
The main fire was reported mostly out by 7 p.m., however, firefighters using thermal imaging equipment discovered active heat within the ducts, according to radio traffic. Some Lawton firefighters remained at the scene to assist with investigation of potential remaining fire.
The majority of the Lawton squad were released from the scene before 7:30 p.m.