Thanksgiving dinner has barely settled and one Lawton couple is already bringing a spot of Christmas brightness into their neighborhood.
While the 2020 holiday season has already been a lot different due to the coronavirus pandemic, Danny and Debbie Kniver are still decking the halls with their over-the-top light display.
Every year for the past 10 years, the Knivers have gone out of their way to decorate their home and yard in a very elaborate Christmas display. A display which includes and estimated 3,000 lights. According to Debbie, they’ve never actually counted the lights though, “We just keep adding to it every year.”
Their home has become a winter wonderland for all to see, literally making all merry and bright with dozens of yard ornaments and lights that flash to the beat music. The holiday classic music can be listened to, when near the home, on 92.3 FM.
Danny said he spends about two days, starting just before Thanksgiving, putting the display up but for him and Debbie it’s a labor of love designed to bring holiday cheer to neighbors and passersby.
“I love it,” Danny said. “ I love to have people come by and visit the display. This is just my passion and I love doing it.”
The Knivers encourage everyone to come by 6737 NW Compass Drive to come enjoy the holiday cheer with the lights and music. The display runs from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 1, 2021.