ALTUS — The theft of a recently deceased decorated Air Force veteran’s vehicle has police asking for the public’s help in bringing the culprits to justice.
The car was taken the same day as the veteran’s funeral at a national cemetery.
Police Chief Tim Murphy said the car was taken Feb. 6 from a home in the 700 block of North Spurgeon. The home belonged to decorated Air Force veteran Edward A. Veilleux, who passed away Jan. 8 at Jackson County Memorial Hospital. He was laid to rest Feb. 7 at Fort Sill National Cemetery.
Police began their investigation the same day of Velleux’s funeral. It began with looking into a residential burglary of his home, in which a laptop computer was taken. A special administrator of his estate contacted police to let them know the car had been taken.
“The suspect(s) are believed to have entered the home through an unlocked window,” Murphy said.
Velleux’s 2017, four-door silver Toyota Corolla with the Oklahoma tag number DPE196 has been entered in the NCIC (National Crime Information Center).
Altus police are encouraging anyone with information about the stolen vehicle to contact the Altus police department at (580) 482-4121, your local law enforcement, or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at (580) 482-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Written by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.