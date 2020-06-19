Bob and Elisabeth Kirchner, owners of The Wild Urbans Farm, will host the grand opening of their in-farm store from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Wild Urbans Farm is Oklahoma’s first nontraditional in-farm store, according to the owners. An in-farm store is where food is still growing in a hydroponic system. Customers can pick from a variety of vegetables.
The Wild Urbans Farm is dedicated to produce the freshest, healthiest food possible by practicing stewardship of the land. The Farm is located at 181734 U.S. 277 near Walters. The store is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.