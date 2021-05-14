In 2003, Jan Ethell lost her son to suicide. In the wake of this tragedy, she found herself looking for support and she found it in Compassionate Friends.
At the time, the closest group was in Norman. But a few months later a new group began in Southwest Oklahoma.
“It was such a blessing and very needed in the Lawton community,” Ethell said.
The mission of Compassionate Friends is simple: to provide support to individuals and families after the death of a child. The organization was founded over 50 years ago by chaplain Simon Stephens in England. Originally called The Society of the Compassionate Friends, it made the jump to the States in 1978 and was incorporated as The Compassionate Friends in 1978.
Today, the group has over 600 chapters across the country, including the chapter here in Lawton.
“It was a very large group for years. I feel COVID and maybe other things have affected the attendance. I hadn’t been able to attend the monthly meetings much, really just got back to it a few months ago,” Ethell said.
On Saturday, the members of the local chapter will gather together in Elmer Thomas Park for the annual “Walk to Remember.” The walk is held each year across the country by the various chapters. During the walk, parents, grandparents and siblings carrying photos, banners and signs will walk through the park in remembrance of their lost children.
The walk will begin at the Children’s Memorial Garden in the southwest corner of the park, where Ethell said their rests an engraved brick in memory of her son.
Losing a child is hard, but Ethell said having others around you who understand your struggle makes it a little easier. That’s why the organization is so important to her, even now, 18 years after her son’s death.
“I have met some amazing people who I treasure dearly,” Ethell said. “Losing a child, no matter their age, is one of the most difficult things in a parent’s life and having people who “get” it to talk to and share with is so helpful in the grief journey.”
Registration for the Walk to Remember will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in Elmer Thomas Park’s Children’s Memorial Garden. There is a $10 registration fee. The walk will begin at 10 a.m. There will be T-shirts on sale for $15 as well as raffle tickets available at $2 apiece or three for $5.
All of the proceeds go to The Compassionate Friends organization, a national nonprofit.