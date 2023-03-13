“The Virginian” will be the topic at the second installment of Let’s Talk About It.
The session will begin 6 p.m. Thursday in the Cameron University Library, located on the university campus at 2800 W. Gore. Admission is free.
"The Virginian" will be the topic at the second installment of Let's Talk About It.
The session will begin 6 p.m. Thursday in the Cameron University Library, located on the university campus at 2800 W. Gore. Admission is free.
Cameron University Professor John Morris will lead the discussion. Morris has written poetry for nearly 50 years and has one published collection, “Noise and Stories” and an unpublished one, “The County Seat of Wanting So Many Things.” His poems have appeared in The Chariton Review, The Concho River Review, The Red Earth Review, The Red River Review, Jelly Bucket, Big Muddy and others.
“The Virginian,” widely considered the first true Western novel, was published in 1902 by Owen Wister. The historical fiction novel is the saga of the Wyoming Territory of the 1870s, centering on a young cowboy known only as The Virginian, who uses intelligence, toughness and integrity to help tame the land, conquer its worst criminals and win the heart of a headstrong woman.
Though he first considered the cowboy the last romantic hero, Wister understood the Virginian’s story as a mythical parable of moral regeneration and the reform of political and social corruption in America. When he rededicated a new edition of the book in 1911 to Theodore Roosevelt, Wister emphasized Roosevelt’s role as a heroic reformer fighting a corrupted federal government and an increasingly decadent American society.
Let’s Talk About It will continue every third Thursday of the month through June. The theme for this year is The Cowboy Life, discussing Western American and Cowboy Culture. Other books in the series include “The Log of a Cowboy,” “Monte Walsh” and “Lonesome Dove.”
Copies of the books may be picked up at the City of Lawton’s Arts and Humanities Division Office at 801 NW Ferris, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional information is available by calling the office at (580) 581-3470 or at swokarts.com.
